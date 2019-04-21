English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Couple Fell into River During Pre-Wedding Photoshoot to Get the Perfect Shot
If this is not the perfect metaphor for taking the plunge, we don't know what is.
Source: Facebook
Taking the perfect wedding photo seems to be the top priority for many Kerala couples. Remember the wedding photographer who hung himself upside down from a tree to get the perfect shot of a newly-married couple?
Now, a second Kerala couple have gone viral for their unusual wedding photoshoot and not for the reasons they would have preferred.
Recently, the Facebook page of Weddplanner Wedding Studio posted a video from the pre-wedding photoshoot of a couple. In it, the couple can be seen sitting on a thin canoe on a water body, holding a banana leaf over their heads. The men involved with the shoot can be seen showering the couple with water to get the perfect Bollywood-like shot, replete with macro shots of misty water droplets to complete the aesthetic.
However, as the video progresses, viewers find out that the shoot did not go according to plan. During the commotion created by the water spraying and the couple constantly shifting on the canoe to get the perfect shot, the two lost balance and the canoe overturned.
Thankfully, the water seems to be shallow and the couple as well as the others remained unscathed and even managed to maintain their good spirits. In the video, the men involved with the shoot can be seen rushing to straighten the canoe as soon as the mishap occurred. They further helped the couple out of the water and ensured they were alright.
The video has been going viral ever since it was posted on Monday and has garnered over 2 lakh views. Watch it here:
According to a report in NDTV, both bride and groom to be were not upset and were, in fact, quite happy with the outcome of the fall - a cheerful "save the date video".
