Kerala Couple Gives up 'Well-paying' Jobs to Road Trip and Travel for Six Months

Wanderlust found a whole new meaning when Thrissur-based couple Harikrishnan J and Lakshmi Krishna who, after realising their ultimate travel dream, left their respective jobs in sales and graphic designing. The couple started freelancing so that they can travel frequently without any work pressure and professional commitments.

Sharing their story with CNN Traveller, Harikrishnan said, “Our love for travel resulted in a backpacking honeymoon trip to Thailand in May 2019. We enjoyed the trip so much and started TinPin Stories, our YouTube Channel, as an excuse to travel.” The couple started their voyage with small trips to different destinations such as Rishikesh, villages in Himachal, Hampi and Chikmagalur in Karnataka. It was in October 2020 when the duo decided to live and travel in their Hyundai Creta — travelling and sleeping in the car, cooking on their own and exploring the country by themselves. Initially, the plan was to go for an international road trip, but most of the international borders were closed by October.

The couple confesses that the support of loved ones helped them a lot to make this difficult decision. From quitting their well-paid jobs to planning a road trip, their families supported them throughout the journey. Before they set out, the couple prepared well for their trip. The duo packed 10 pairs of clothes each, cooking essentials, a bucket and mug, and a laptop to edit videos of the journey. They also set a rough budget of 2.5 lakhs for their trip, but so far their expenses have been far lower than the budget.

The couple’s list of memorable moments and best places is endless. Starting from Udupi’s climate of generosity to Gokarna’s display of psychedelic colours of the bioluminescent sea, they enjoyed each and every place. The duo has travelled 10,000 kilometres so far and is still going on.

Initially planned for 60 days, the journey began from Thrissur, Kerala on October 28, 2020. The road trip has now crossed more than 130 days and expects to end in Kerala, the couple’s hometown, by early April.

Keywords- Travel, Roadtrip, Kerala Couple