Kerala Couple in Their 60s Got Married at the Old Age Home Where They Met and Fell in Love
The couple, who have been living in a government-run old age home in Thrissur’s Ramavarmapuram, had been abandoned by their respective families.
A 65 year old woman married a 67 year old man in Kerala’s Thrissur region. The wedding took place in the presence of State Minister VS Shivakumar.
Lakshmi Ammal, whose husband named Kochaniyan had passed away, has been staying in the old age home after the latter’s death. Lakshmi married Kochaniyan Menon, who was once her husband’s assistant.
Menon had met Lakshmi at the old age home and developed a friendship, which later evolved into love and eventually led to their marriage. The entire wedding ceremony and the pre-wedding rituals were organized in a traditional way by the couple’s friends at their now home.
As the news of this love story reached Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Shivakumar, he decided to be a part of the celebration. District Collector S Shanavas too attended the couple’s wedding ceremony.
As the pictures of the wedding ceremony were shared online, it comes as no surprise that Twitterati went all hearts over it.
In the picture, the couple can be seen sitting on bridal chairs and are wearing garlands, which possibly were exchanged during the wedding ceremony.
Kerala: 67-year-old Kochaniyan Menon and a 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal, tied the knot yesterday at a government-run old-age home in Ramavarmapuram in Thrissur district. pic.twitter.com/EXJeXyv34G— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019
Here is how Twitter users reacted to the pictures:
Beautiful couple ❤️💞💞💞— una Maheswar (@raoumamaheswar1) December 29, 2019
Ssweetest pic of the day ❤— Supriya Rajput (@SupriyaRajput20) December 29, 2019
Blessings to the newly-wedded couple! pic.twitter.com/VvnG1xWJr4— Rajesh Patel (@RajeshP80307304) December 29, 2019
How specially sweet is that. What I loved the most is the joy on everyone’s face in the first to pictures ☺️— ASAP (@aniketsapre) December 29, 2019
