Kerala Couple Poses for its First 'Wedding Photoshoot' 58 Years after Marriage

Weddings nowadays appear to be incomplete without the quintessential photoshoot that has to go up on the social media feed. However, the concept of photoshoot was never this trending a decade ago or even before that. Wedding memories would be locked in black and white albums and that was it.

For a change, an elderly couple in Kerala had a moment to relive their wedding memories through a wedding photoshoot, 58 years after their marriage.

85-year-old Kunjootty and 80-year-old Chinnamma from Idukki district were all decked up in a suit and white saree, respectively to have their shoot, which wasn't even possible to image back in 1962, when they had tied the knot, reports the IB Times.

The elderly couple have three children and six grandchildren, including the one who conducted their well-groomed photo session.

ALSO READ: Kerala Gay Couple Nived Antony Chullickal & Abdul Rehim's Pre-Wedding Photo Shoot Goes Viral

Taking to Instagram, the grandson, who works as a wedding photographer, said that it has been 58 years since their marriage. So, when he learnt that they still did not have a single wedding photo he did not think twice about it and decided to get them one.

The heart-warming photoshoot of the elderly couple left netizens amused.

In another incident from last year, a viral post shared on Twitter showed a couple enjoying 'mud love' amidst a paddy field against a hilly background.

Captioned as "Pre wedding shoots going vera level", the photo showed the couple striking various poses in a pool of mud, and garnered over 600 retweets and 2,000 likes.

This mucky wedding shoot had left Twitter baffled. Of course there were memes but Twitterati had a major confusion: Is it a 'pre' or a 'post' wedding shoot?

And guess which side stood correct? Right, it's a post-wedding shoot.