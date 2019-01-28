English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Dad Has the Best Gift For His Mohanlal Movie Fan Kids: A Fully Functional Mini Auto
A Kerala man made a fully-function miniature version for his son, modeled after the three-wheeler from the 1990 movie 'Aye Auto.'
A Kerala man, who built his kids a fully-functional mini-auto rickshaw, is winning the Internet's respect.
Arun Kumar Purushothaman, a resident of Kerala's Idduki district, and a staff nurse by profession turns into part-time mechanical engineer when he builds his children fully functional, miniature cars.
Puroshtohaman's son is incredibly fascinated by autos and a fan of the 1990 Malayalam movie 'Aye Auto' starring Mohanlal. To make the three-wheeler his son desired, Puroshothaman constructed the vehicle out of recycled bits and throw-away objects.
In a DIY tutorial to build the auto, he shows the process behind it. The front of the auto is made out of an old TV dish, after being cut and molded in the shape of the frame. An old stove was also put to use by beating it into shape to make the chassis for the vehicle. The tyres of the vehicle are made from old shoe soles.
The vehicle also features a mobile charge, a pen drive, and memory card slot with speakers at the back. It even has a kicker to incorporate the feel of a 'real auto.' A tiny meter box also flashes lights where a 'fare' is usually displayed.
The entire auto, which Purushothaman christened 'Sundari' after the song from the movie, took him seven months to build.
The interiors of the auto are very secular, decorated with a picture of Saraswati, Jesus and Buddha stuck in the front. Like its original inspiration, 'Sundari' has a picture of Mohanlal at the back.
Sharing a video on Youtube, he shows the auto in motion and also the process of building it.
This isn't the first vehicle he has built, though. His YouTube channel called 'Arunkumar Creativity' also features a jeep which he designed for his kids, as well as making processes with individual items!
“Since my first toy-making attempt for my kids, I have been posting the making videos and photos on social media,” he told Deccan Chronicle.
