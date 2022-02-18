Kerala Daily Wager Who Went Viral After a Photoshoot Once Saved the Life of the Cameraman

The internet is currently breaking, courtesy pictures of a 60-year-old man looking crisp in formal attires. If you’re caught up well with social media, you must have come across a man from Calicut, Kerala, named Mammikka. Mammikka was a daily wage labourer before he was captured through the lens and catapulted to fame by photographer, graphic designer, videographer, and his friend, Shareek Vayalil Shk. What seems to be a makeover straight out of the movies, Mammikka and Shareek have created quite a buzz with their collaboration.

Here’s the makeover that has left everyone quite surprised:

Interest regarding the genesis of this collaboration has sparked up ever since. And rightly so. What was just a photoshoot project for a wedding suit company turned out to be one of the hot buzzes of social media. Talking about how these suave pictures came into existence, Mammikka mentioned that the project was picked up four years ago!

Yes. Mammikka did the photoshoot a while ago and then carried on with his daily wage profession. But little did he know that his face would be on multiple major media handles. “Now that the time had come, we shot. But I never imagined that such a simple photoshoot could earn me so much fame,” Mammikka told The Indian Express.

But, the connection between Mammikka and Shareek goes way back than the photoshoot project. Apparently, Shareek has been neighbours with Mammikka right from his childhood. Shareek shared an anecdote that definitely adds weight to their relationship. “He is my best friend since childhood. Once, when I was nine years old, I went for a swim in the river and was almost swept away. He was the one who saved me. We have had a good bonding since then,” said Shareek.

The bonding that formed at such a tender age turned out to become something very pious and artistic. Now, Shareek, after Mammikka and he got garnered with immense fame, introduces his friend has Mammikka 2.0, jokingly.

