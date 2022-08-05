Kerala District Collector's Official Order Declaring Holiday Due to Flood Wins Praises

A red alert has been issued in about eight districts of Kerala by the meteorological department due to heavy rain. With waterlogging and landslides disrupting the peace of citizens, district collectors have declared holidays for educational institutions for the safety of students. Amidst this, a social media post by Alappuzha District Collector VR Krishna Teja has been garnering immense appreciation from netizens. VR Krishna Teja was recently given charge of the Alappuzha District and after taking command, the first order that he passed was declaring a holiday for educational institutions under his jurisdiction owing to the flood situation. But instead of passing a normal order, VR Krishna Teja shared a beautiful message for all children belonging to the Alappuzha district.

In his note, the collector revealed that his first order after taking charge of his post was to declare a holiday for students. He wrote, “Dear children, I hope you are aware that I have taken charge as Alappuzha district collector. My first order itself is for you, to ensure your safety. I have declared a holiday for you tomorrow. However, please do not plunge into water bodies or go fishing. There is heavy rain in our district. Everyone should stay inside their homes.”

The district collector further advised children to remain cautious as the risk involving contact with contagious diseases has grown higher. “If your parents have gone to work, do not venture out in their absence. The epidemic isn’t over yet and the risk of contracting contagious diseases still remains. Be extremely cautious. Eat food at the right time. Don’t sit idly because it is a holiday, instead go through your lessons. Study well and become smart. With love,” he added.

The social media post that was shared on Facebook has garnered over 57 thousand likes and has generated seven thousand interactions in the comment section.

