Kerala Doctors Remove Whistle That Had Been Stuck in Woman's Respiratory System for 25 Years

Doctors at the government medical college here have removed a tiny whistle from the respiratory system of a 40-year-old woman who had accidentally swallowed it in her teenage and was bothered by a racking cough for over two decades.

According to doctors, the woman hailing from Mattannur in Kannur district was referred to the government medical college on Tuesday by a private clinic pulmonologist who suspected the presence of foreign body in her airways that lead from the trachea into the lungs.

She went to the doctor following the continuous cough she had been experiencing since long, particularly during the cold season.

A team of doctors at the medical college, led by doctors Dr Rajiv Ram and Dr Padmanabhan, examined her and found an object was stuck in the bronchus (passage or airway in the respiratory system that conducts air into the lungs), Medical College Superintendent Dr Sudeep told PTI.

She was subjected to bronchoscopy and the whistle she had accidentally swallowed 25 years ago while playing with her friends was removed, doctors said.

Doctors said the woman had thought that she was having breathing difficulties due to asthma. But when the object was removed she recalled the incident, they said, adding, she is now relieved of her breathing problems and cough.

She told doctors that she drank a lot of water to dislodge the object but was unaware that it got lodged in the bronchus.

A few months ago, doctors in China removed a piece of a blade from a man’s skull after being lodged in it for 26 years.

76-year-old Duorijie has had a blade lodged in his head after he was violently mugged in 1994. He had sought medical intervention in 2012 after he started having a chronic headache. However, the knife back then was not taken out as the same posed a threat to his life.

In another bizarre incident, a Japanese woman visited a doctor complaining of a soar throat, only to find out that there's a worm wriggling inside her tonsil.

According to a report in The Guardian, doctors at the St Luke’s International Hospital, Tokyo, found the worm to be still alive after removing it with a pair of tweezers from the left tonsil of the 25-year-old woman.

(With inputs from PTI)