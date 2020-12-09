Kerala Domestic Help Falls While Trying to 'Escape' Employer's 6th Floor Flat with Rope Made of Saree

eIn an alarming incident, a 55-year-old domestic worker in Kochi, Kerala got gravely injured after she tried to "escape" from a sixth floor flat in a housing complex using a makeshift rope made out of two sarees.

Kumari, native of Salem, Tamil Nadu tied two sarees together and tried to slide down from the balcony of the apartment of her employer in Kochi's Link Road near Marine Drive. Her employer, Imtiaz is a lawyer by profession. According to reports, the domestic worker was trying to escape the apartment and there was no other way for her to exit. Sho she decided to tie two sarees together to slide down from the balcony. However, she lost her grip midway and fell several stories, news website The News Minute reported.

Her fall was broken by the roof of a parked car below. The owners of the car discovered the woman lying on top of the car and informed authorities, including officials of the Fire Department who rushed the woman to the nearest hospital.

According to reports, the woman was taken to Ernakulam General Hospital first and from there, she was shifted to Lakeshore hospital for treatment. Conscious at the time when she was taken to the hospital by Fire Department, Kumari has suffered serious injuries on her head, legs and was placed on a ventilator.

The reason behind such life endangering decision is yet to be known, but the police have claimed that they would interrogate Imtiaz, the employer of Kumari as it could be a case of violence against domestic worker. It is yet to be found out when and why she fell.

According to The News Minute, a police officer said that they are interrogating over the alleged incident.

"Probably she was trying to escape from the apartment by trying to slide down through the balcony and met with the accident. More details will be known after detailed questioning of the flat owner and Kumari," the police officer added.

Kumari has been working in the apartment of Imtiaz since November 2019, Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner of police K Lalji said while briefing the media, "During lockdown, she went home and came back a week ago. The residents in the apartment say that she would sleep in the kitchen.”

According to what Imtiaz told the police, Kumari locked the kitchen from inside and didn’t open it despite multiple knocks by the family. When they checked and saw through the window, they saw she was gone and found her on top of the car shed in the morning.