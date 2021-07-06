Luck By Chance: Kerala Man Working as Driver in UAE Wins Rs 40 Crore in Lottery

In a surprising turn of luck, a driver from Kerala, named Ranjit Somaranjan, has won a lottery ticket worth 20 million dirhams, which when converted to Indian currency stands at around Rs 40 crore. Somranjan, based in Abu Dhabi, has been buying lottery tickets regularly for the last three years. While he failed to win even a single penny earlier, this time he hit the jackpot. According to a report in the Khaleej Times, he was at a place near the Abu Dhabi mosque when he got this good news. However, there’s a catch here. This whole amount will be divided between 10 people, Somarajan and his nine other friends. The group of 10 had brought the tickets together, so the whole amount will be divided among all those who contributed. This group includes people from India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Each of them had contributed 100 dirhams each to buy the ticket, which was bought in Somranjan’s name.

Formerly a taxi driver and a salesman, Somranjan has been living in the United Arab Emirates since 2008. After years of struggle with poverty, he is finally experiencing a turnaround in his life. “I have been here since 2008. I worked as a driver with Dubai Taxi and different companies. Last year, I worked as driver-cum-salesman with a company but with my salary deduction, it was a difficult life,” the Hindustan Times reported quoting Somaranjan. “There were 10 people in total. The others work in the valet parking of a hotel. We bought the ticket under the ‘buy two and get one free’ offer. The ticket was bought in my name on June 29,” he added.

Having hopped numerous jobs in the past, he hopes to get a shot at a better life now.

