Kerala Jumbo Smashes Ball in Game of Cricket, Now Michael Vaughan Wants to Claim Him for England

Cricket runs in the blood of Indians and it’s nearly impossible to find anyone who is not a fan of the sport or has not played it. But have you ever heard of a cricket-loving elephant? Not just that, this particular tusker we are talking about is a very talented batter and can surely hit a few balls out of the park. Don’t believe us? Wait till you watch this viral video where the tusker is seen playing cricket with a few men. The video is reportedly from the southern state of Kerala.

The clip has been shared by multiple users online and has been getting raging reactions on Twitter. It has got over 22K likes and nearly 5.5K retweets on the microblogging site.

Have you seen an elephant playing cricket? Well he is better than many international players. pic.twitter.com/WrJhnYTboW— Gannuprem (@Gannuuprem) May 8, 2021

Former England Cricket Team captain Michael Vaughan also reacted to this elephant impeccable batting skills.

Surely the Elephant has an English passport !! https://t.co/scXx7CIZPr— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 8, 2021

Check out some of the other reactions:

Disappointing lack of footwork though— praful depala (@prafdepala) May 8, 2021

Just 1 question. Who has the job of telling that elephant it is out and taking the bat away from it.— Phil Taylor (No power) (@Phil48James) May 9, 2021

With trees around he can make another bat, anytime he wants— Shawan (@Shawan_speaks) May 9, 2021

shows more intent than Malan in t20s. could replace him.— The Joker (@Joker122018) May 8, 2021

And the elephant looks a better batsman than most English batsmen— SASW DAS (@Adhikary_Saswat) May 8, 2021

While many could not stop themselves from admiring this tusker’s batting talent, some even pointed towards the possible animal cruelty involved in training this elephant.

Elephants don’t naturally do stunts. This is sad, it’s not entertaining— BS91387 (@BSB4BC) May 8, 2021

Would be nicer seeing them in their natural environment tho imo— Pingu (@Pchada101) May 8, 2021

What do you think of this tusker batting skills?

Meanwhile, this isn’t the only video online that showcases the exceptional talent of this giant animal. Elephant videos are quite popular on the internet and earlier clip featured a tusker grooving to a popular Bollywood song. Atusker named Lakshmi was seen shaking its leg to super hit ‘Namo Namo Shankara’ song from late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath.

Lakshmi who belonged to the Kodyaka temple in Karnataka had dance skills and beat sense that were truly amazing and the viral video was received with a lot of love from netizens.

Complementing Lakshmi for the dance skills one of the users had written, “Woww this elephant even dance better than me."

The video was shared on Instagram by a page named ‘kerala_elephants’.

