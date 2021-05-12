buzz

Kerala Jumbo Smashes Ball in Game of Cricket, Now Michael Vaughan Wants to Claim Him for England

A tusker was seen playing cricket with a few men reportedly from Kerala. (Credit: twitter)

While many could not stop themselves from admiring this tusker's batting talent, some even pointed towards the possible animal cruelty involved in training this elephant.

Cricket runs in the blood of Indians and it’s nearly impossible to find anyone who is not a fan of the sport or has not played it. But have you ever heard of a cricket-loving elephant? Not just that, this particular tusker we are talking about is a very talented batter and can surely hit a few balls out of the park. Don’t believe us? Wait till you watch this viral video where the tusker is seen playing cricket with a few men. The video is reportedly from the southern state of Kerala.

The clip has been shared by multiple users online and has been getting raging reactions on Twitter. It has got over 22K likes and nearly 5.5K retweets on the microblogging site.

Former England Cricket Team captain Michael Vaughan also reacted to this elephant impeccable batting skills.

Check out some of the other reactions:

While many could not stop themselves from admiring this tusker’s batting talent, some even pointed towards the possible animal cruelty involved in training this elephant.

What do you think of this tusker batting skills?

Meanwhile, this isn’t the only video online that showcases the exceptional talent of this giant animal. Elephant videos are quite popular on the internet and earlier clip featured a tusker grooving to a popular Bollywood song. Atusker named Lakshmi was seen shaking its leg to super hit ‘Namo Namo Shankara’ song from late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath.

Lakshmi who belonged to the Kodyaka temple in Karnataka had dance skills and beat sense that were truly amazing and the viral video was received with a lot of love from netizens.

Complementing Lakshmi for the dance skills one of the users had written, “Woww this elephant even dance better than me."

The video was shared on Instagram by a page named ‘kerala_elephants’.

first published:May 12, 2021, 15:00 IST