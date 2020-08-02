Kerala Family is Ecstatic as Son and Parents Clear Class 12 Exams Together

It is party time for Shammas and his family in Kerala's Malappuram after he cleared his class 12 board exams with good grades. However, the happiness is even more special as its not just Shammas but his parents too who have passed the class 12 exam.

Muhammed Musthafa and his wife Nusaiba had taken the exam earlier this year and results had come on March 19, days before the first country-wide lockdown that was imposed to control the spread of coroavirus, The News Minute reported. The couple had scored well in the class 12 equivalency exam then. But with their son's success, the family is ecstatic.

Musthfa, a 43-year-old businessman, had shelved his studies after class 10th and had gone to Gulf to look for a job. In Abu Dhabi, he worked at a veterinary clinic for many years. In the meantime he married Nusaiba and the couple lived in the Gulf, all the while regretting not completing their studies. Musthafa then came across a notice board at the Mangala panchayat office about the Kerala Literacy Mission’s equivalency exams. the couple enrolled for classes.

The couple juggled between the classes and their work and ultimately got rewarded for their dedication and hardwork. While Nusaiba scored 80%, Musthafa too cleared the exam with first division.

Study time was a fun time for the family too as they would study together and even had a common teacher. All three of them had opted for commerce. While Shammas has applied for Chartered Accountancy, his parents are planning to puruse their Bachelors in commerce.

Musthafa said that they initially did not tell anyone outside the family about their decision to take the higher secondary exams . "Since we are doing it so late, we were slightly embarrassed about it,” he was quoted as saying. But they realised that there was nothing to be embarrassed about.