Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Kerala Fishermen Embark on Special 'Water March' on Boats to Protest Against CAA

This is not the first time that Kerala fishermen have earned the public's love and respect.

News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2020, 7:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kerala Fishermen Embark on Special 'Water March' on Boats to Protest Against CAA
Image credit: Screengrab

The anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests that have proliferated ever since the passing of the contentious Act in December last year have dominated news headlines for over almost a month. And yet, more and more protesters are joining the fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party's move to grant citizenship to religious and persecuted minorities (except Muslims) in neighboring nations. The latest to join the protests are the fishermen of Kerala, who took out rallies on boats (yes!) as part of their anti-CAA protests.

The "water march" was held in Kozhikode's Chaliyam area on January 9. Fishermen sailed don boats from the Chaliyam Jankar Jetty to Feroke bridge and back with protesters carrying banners, placards and the Indian flag as props.

Images and videos of the novel protest instantly went viral on Twitter and other social media platforms. Many lauded the fishermen for their ingenuity.

This is not the first time that Kerala fishermen have earned the public's love and respect. During the deadly Kerala floods of August 2018, the fishermen appeared as a vital resource for carrying our rescue operations. These fishermen were responsible for saving hundreds of lives in the devastating floods.

The images filled netizens with great pride and many shared the same.

This isn't the only creative protest that has caught netizens' eyes in the past week. Protesters in Hyderabad conducted a "tiranga rally" (Tricolour rally) in which the protesters carried the an extra-long Indian tricolour in order to protest the CAA.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram