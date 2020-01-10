Kerala Fishermen Embark on Special 'Water March' on Boats to Protest Against CAA

The anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests that have proliferated ever since the passing of the contentious Act in December last year have dominated news headlines for over almost a month. And yet, more and more protesters are joining the fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party's move to grant citizenship to religious and persecuted minorities (except Muslims) in neighboring nations. The latest to join the protests are the fishermen of Kerala, who took out rallies on boats (yes!) as part of their anti-CAA protests.

The "water march" was held in Kozhikode's Chaliyam area on January 9. Fishermen sailed don boats from the Chaliyam Jankar Jetty to Feroke bridge and back with protesters carrying banners, placards and the Indian flag as props.

Images and videos of the novel protest instantly went viral on Twitter and other social media platforms. Many lauded the fishermen for their ingenuity.

This is not the first time that Kerala fishermen have earned the public's love and respect. During the deadly Kerala floods of August 2018, the fishermen appeared as a vital resource for carrying our rescue operations. These fishermen were responsible for saving hundreds of lives in the devastating floods.

The images filled netizens with great pride and many shared the same.

Last 2 years, as we battled the worst floods in a century, the Fisherfolk - 'Kerala's own navy' carried the weight of our rescue on their shoulders. Now they are up in arms against the man-made disasters of a RSS steered Nazi regime. Water-March at Chaliyam. #Reject_CAA_NRC_NPR pic.twitter.com/hI2gz6ECYL — Basith Manakkadavan (@BasithSBY) January 10, 2020

Sons of the Sea, the real heroes who saved thousands of people during the time of the devastating flood in Kerala, now came to preserve India's unity in diversity & demonstrated "Water March", a distinct protest against CAA& NRC. The people of India unite for the spirit of India. pic.twitter.com/nJsIBrgsZ3 — Jijoy (@jijoy_matt) January 9, 2020

This isn't the only creative protest that has caught netizens' eyes in the past week. Protesters in Hyderabad conducted a "tiranga rally" (Tricolour rally) in which the protesters carried the an extra-long Indian tricolour in order to protest the CAA.

pingali venkayya would be proud https://t.co/tQ1IOY0XzN — Srinivas Kodali (@digitaldutta) January 10, 2020

