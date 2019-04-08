Kerala Girl Gallops to Class 10 Exams on Horseback, Anand Mahindra Says She's His Hero

Does anyone in Thrissur know this girl? I want a picture of her and her horse as my screen saver. She’s my hero..The sight of her charging to school filled me with optimism for the future... https://t.co/6HfnYAHHfu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 7, 2019

She is Krishna from Trissur and along with her is 'Ranakrish' ! Her horse. She is joining along with me on my breakfast show tomorrow #superher #superhero pic.twitter.com/oti5PHeIQY — Lishna (@rjlishna) April 7, 2019

@anandmahindra sir, here's another video! Though it's in malyalam, you can get a picture for your screen saver :) pic.twitter.com/oIFryYcISe — Rajjat Karekar (@rajjatkarekar) April 7, 2019

Going on a horse, as for a war. Akhir 10th ka exam bi kya kisi war se kam hai kya — M Shafi Kuchay (@drshafikuchay) April 7, 2019

This too is Horse power sir! — चौकीदार रघुनाथ (@asraghunath) April 8, 2019

Wonderwoman and the real horsepower This is Women Empowerment at its best — Syed Rizvi (@SyedRiz46367215) April 7, 2019

That's really nice to watch.just be steady and careful . Best of luck to her and ALL the students around India taking exams. — GITA KUMARI (@glizy3) April 7, 2019

Hope she galloped her way through exams as well... — pahadikilroy (@Pahadi_kilroy) April 7, 2019

Teacher: How many horsepower did you have to use to get to school today?



Girl: — ABroccoliDAbroccoli ✨ (@StiLLinDAmaking) April 7, 2019

I am happy about the image of female independence. But on second thoughts really unhappy that she's galloping that horse on asphalt. Even a gentle trot would be ok. Maybe she's running late but that speed is very harsh on the horse's hooves & tendons. Hope she doesn't do it often — Rita Banerji ✍ ⚖ (@Rita_Banerji) April 8, 2019

Nobody wants to find why she is riding a horse on a tarred road. Can someone get her a bike? I encourage her to pursue horse riding, but not on roads. It is dangerous to her and her horse, with many vehicles driving at high speeds. — ವೆಂkaಟೇsಆ (@VenkatKodanda) April 7, 2019

umm reeks of a PR stunt. I mean Kerala of all the places has a good level of transport available (although they drive like crazy) Animal abuse? on tarred road and in a state where vehicles ply crazy (I am a Malu and thus witness!) and a minor without guardian engaging in this :/ — Shutter smitten Max (@Shutter_Smitten) April 7, 2019

Those who have ever been late for examinations would know the desperation and anxiety students face when they, for whatever reason, get delayed or are unable to reach the venue on time. And if the examinations in question are the Class 10 Boards in India, delay is tantamount to failure in life.However, a young girl from Thrissur, Kerala, has been going viral as an example of bravery and quick-mindedness. In a video that has been going viral on social media, a young girl in school uniform can be seen galloping away on a horse, apparently enroute to her Board examination.The video was shared on micro-blogging site Twitter by Manoj Kumar, whose bio states he is the CEO of Naandi Foundation and co-founder of "Arakau Coffee", and has over 8,000 likes. "This video clip from my #whatsappwonderbox shows how a girl student is going to write her Class X final exam in Thrissur district, Kerala. This story made my Sunday morning brew of @arakucoffeein taste better! After all, ARAKU coffee is about #cupofchange #GirlPower @NanhiKali", Kumar wrote.To no one's surprise, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared the video on Twitter, calling the incident 'brilliant'. "Girls’ education is galloping ahead...A clip that deserves to go viral globally. This, too, is #IncredibleIndia," her further wrote.In fact, so impressed was he that he posted yet another tweet, asking netizens to help him find other photos of the girl."Does anyone in Thrissur know this girl? I want a picture of her and her horse as my screen saver. She’s my hero..The sight of her charging to school filled me with optimism for the future...", he wrote.And the wonderful place that the internet is, someone surely gave a relevant response. As per a comment posted by Twitter user and radio jockey Lishna, the girl's name is Krishna and the horse, her own, is called 'Ramakrishna'. she posted a photo of the girl posing whit her white horse, just as Mahindra had requested.Others also posted videos of the girl, who is well known in the areas, from local Malyali news channels.This is not the first time Mahhindra has been impressed by young and dedicated students in India. In 2018, when images of Hanan Hamidi, a Kerala girl who sold fish in the market to make ends meet and support her education, went viral, Mahindra helped her out by gifting her a Marazzo MPV vehicle. Hamidi now uses it as a food truck and continues to self-sustain her education.Meanwhile, the horseback girl's video has been garnering a lot of positive responses from ordinary netizens as well, many of whom were impressed by the girl's perseverance and dedication.However, some pointed out that though the girl's feat was impressive, it was probably not the best idea to ride a horse at that speed on an asphalt road. Vehicular traffic is not only a threat to both animal and rider but hard, asphalt roads have a negative impact on a horse's hooves.