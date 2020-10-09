Kerala Girl's Melodious Rendition of Himachali Song Goes Viral, Earns Praises from CM Jairam Thakur

Music has an everlasting effect on people and listening to a heartwarming piece can always uplift us from our very core.

With the power of social media, it has now become very easy for everyone to appreciate things which are put up on the internet. In a similar fashion, a young girl from Kerala was praised by none other than the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur after he came across a video of her singing a popular Himachali song.

Thakur on Friday shared the video and said how the little girl had "won the hearts of the entire state".

Devika, the girl in the video is a student of Class 9. Her uniform suggests she is a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kerala. The girl's performance was under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat' programme.

The initiative was kickstarted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 31st October in 2015 on the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel through which the "knowledge of the culture, traditions and practices of different states & Union Territories will lead to an enhanced understanding and bonding between the states, thereby strengthening the unity and integrity of India," the campaign page reads.

In a Facebook post, Thakur said shared the girl's performance and wrote, "Kerala's daughter, Devika, in her melodious voice, has enhanced the glory of Himachal by singing the famous Himachali song 'Chamba kitni ki door'."

"Under the #EkBharatShreshthBharat, you have won the hearts of the entire state along with promoting the culture of Devbhoomi Himachal by singing a song," he added.

He also invited Devika to visit Himachal to get to know the culture of the state even more and wished her success with her singing.

Thakur shared the same on Twitter where people also appreciated the young girl's singing to the skies and praised her for singing a different song so melodiously.

What a melodious song, sweet voice, quite touching. One should listen with closed eyes. Be blessed,bete. Really nice. — Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta (@Drvinodguptavet) October 9, 2020

Wow! what a voice very sweet song beta💓Keep it beta 👍😊 — PRATIBHA TIWARI(Army lover)🙏🇮🇳 (@PRATIBH60233451) October 9, 2020

Another user wrote how Devika's voice is magical. He also wished her the very best.

सच में देविका बहन की आवाज़ में तो जादू है, उज्जवल भविष्य की शुभकामनाएं बहन 💐@KanganaTeam आप भी अवश्य सुनें 🙏 — Gopal Sarswat 🇮🇳 (@Gopalji750) October 9, 2020

The song has been sung in popular culture by many singers but the original version by Mohit Chauhan is a very popular one among the masses.