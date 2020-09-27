Kerala Grandmother Learns to Use Laptop at the Age of 90 to Read News, Internet Showers Love

A 90-year-old grandmother from Kerala's Thrissur district is winning love on the internet for her zeal to adapt to the tech culture.

Mary Mathew's grandson, Arun Thomas recently shared images of his 90-year-old grandmom sitting on a chair while focusing on a laptop screen to read the daily news.

Taking to social media platform Reddit, Thomas said, "My grandmother, aged 90, learning to use the laptop to read the e-newspaper. I think her willingness to accept and adapt to change is really appreciable."

The images shared show Mary sitting on the chair and reading the e-paper of Malayalam daily, Mathrubhumi. As per reports, Mary's family had to stop the delivery of newspapers to the home owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

With netizens spotting the contents of the online paper, Thomas said that his grandmother “starts off with reading the obituary and keeps a track of the people who died in a week”.

Thomas also confirmed that it hasn't been long since his grandmother started reading online, hardly for a month, reports The Indian Express.

He said that he has a spare table, which he wishes to give to his grandmother for her to read the e-news.

Mary was very happy after she discovered that so many strangers came forward to shower love for her.

The netizens lauded Mary's efforts and zeal to stay updated with the changing times.

The coronavirus pandemic has indeed been a phase for elders to explore their time.

