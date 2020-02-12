Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) ("HDFC Life"). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Kerala Groom Arrives for Wedding on a Camel Holding Anti-CAA Posters

Hussain said that he choose to do this to express his protest against the CAA.

IANS

Updated:February 12, 2020, 11:54 AM IST
Kerala Groom Arrives for Wedding on a Camel Holding Anti-CAA Posters
Photo: IANS

In a unique form of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a bridegroom in Kerala, Haja Hussain, came for his wedding ceremony riding on a camel holding an anti-CAA poster in his hands, on the outskirts of the capital city on Monday.

Accompanied by a large crowd mostly comprising his friends and relatives, Hussain carried a placard which read ‘Reject CAA, Boycott NRC and NPR’ as he arrived at the wedding hall in Vazhimukku, about 20 km from here, on a camel back.

Hussain said that he choose to do this to express his protest against the CAA.

“Along with the ‘Meher’ (the custom where the groom hands over gold or money to the bride), I also gave a copy of the Constitution. CAA should be rejected,” said Hussain, who is a local businessman.

