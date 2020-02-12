Delhi result tally
Kerala Groom Arrives for Wedding on a Camel Holding Anti-CAA Posters
Hussain said that he choose to do this to express his protest against the CAA.
Photo: IANS
In a unique form of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a bridegroom in Kerala, Haja Hussain, came for his wedding ceremony riding on a camel holding an anti-CAA poster in his hands, on the outskirts of the capital city on Monday.
Accompanied by a large crowd mostly comprising his friends and relatives, Hussain carried a placard which read ‘Reject CAA, Boycott NRC and NPR’ as he arrived at the wedding hall in Vazhimukku, about 20 km from here, on a camel back.
“Along with the ‘Meher’ (the custom where the groom hands over gold or money to the bride), I also gave a copy of the Constitution. CAA should be rejected,” said Hussain, who is a local businessman.
