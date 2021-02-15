'Snakepedia' App Developed in Kerala Helps Identify Snake, Treat Bite

Apps are an intrinsic part of modern life; from delivering food to finding word meanings- we do it all with the click of a button.

While Wikipedia saved you during school days to help with homework, Snakepedia will help you save lives!

The mobile application, developed in Kerala, is a comprehensive database of information regarding snake bites and care for people who might have been attacked. A team of doctors, scientists, and nature enthusiasts contributed to the app’s inception.

The free app will not only help doctors but also, public on how to treat a snake bite.

As of now, the application is android-based. There are multimedia aids to help a person navigate through the identification process like pictures, infographics and podcasts and analyses its first aid, treatment, myths.

While the scientific aspects are useful enough, the app also entails popular superstitions surrounding snakes in its database.

“We have a habit of bringing snakes to the hospital along with the bitten patient. Even if it is not necessary, if snakes are identified, the treatment will be better,” said Sandeep Das from Zoological Society if London.

According to news agency ANI, Naveenalal Payyeri, one of the developers, said that the app is made to provide a “useful way for the general public to identify snakes.”

The developers have identified 3,600 species of snakes worldwide. India hosts about 300 distinct species of this lot. If there were a system where locals or doctors could immediately identify what animal bit the person, it would save a lot of time on trial and error and save numerous lives. Kerala has a large snake population with around 100 different species.

“Over 700 pictures of these are included with up to 20 photographs of various colour morphs for some snakes,” said Das. The “snake catalogue” has been created with the help of photographs taken by more than 130 volunteers from and outside the state. From wildlife photographers to scientific researchers, everyone with the knowledge of photographing these animals participated.

The app works mostly in offline mode. The photo gallery can be accessed with or without the internet connection. However, podcast and online ID helpline are online features.