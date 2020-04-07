Kerala HC Avoids 'Catastrophe', Provides Pass to Man to Feed His Hungry Cats During Lockdown

A cat owner on Monday got succour from the Kerala High Court, when it allowed him to go out and buy food for his pets after the police refused his application.

The court also informed that they will pass a general order to this effect .

The court during Covid-19 lockdown now holds its sitting online with all the parties sitting where they are.

Cat owner N.Prakash filed his petition after his request for a pass to travel to Kochi was rejected by the police.

He also pointed out that since he eats only vegetarian food, he is unable to cook non-vegetarian for his three cats. His only way out is a particular brand of biscuits which is available in a shop near.

Substantiating his claims, he, along with his petition, put up the pictures of his cats and also the statement of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who has asked for feeding of stray animals.

The court, after going through his petition, gave him the green signal to proceed. The funniest bit has to be the pun the court included in the footnote. The order reads, "We helped avoid a CATastrophe in the petitioner's home."

Take a look:

The man's son, Pratheesh Narayanan also posted a photo of his father with the kittens, and it's the cutest thing you'll see today:



(With inputs from IANS)