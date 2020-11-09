Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja On Vogue's 'Women of 2020' Cover For Fight Against Covid-19

Kerala's Health Minister K K Shailaja is on the cover of Vogue India.

The Indian edition of fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue paid tribute to K K Shailaja 'Teacher', Kerala Health Minister who made headlines for her work in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, and featured her on their list of 'Women of 2020'.

The November edition of Vogue lauded the steadfast efforts of the Kerala Health, Social Justice and Woman and Child Development Minister for her swift action along with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and their coordinated efforts had brought down cases in Kerala to almost zero at a time.

After handling the outbreak of the Nipah virus in 2018, Shailaja's prescient action to combat the coronavirus , earned her the title ‘The Coronavirus Slayer’.

ALSO READ: Kerala May See Upto 20,000 Covid-19 Cases a Day During September, Predicts State Health Min

Early this year in June, the United Nations had honoured Shailaja for Kerala's effective management of the pandemic. Cutting to November 2020, she is still considered one of the few world woman leaders, who had accurately responded to the outbreak of the global pandemic, reports Vogue.

To honour Shailaja's sturdy stand, which is "more than fear" and all about the "enthusiasm to get involved", Vogue has even changed its Twitter display picture to Shailaja featuring on their cover page.

"There's no time to be scared. More than fear, I feel the enthusiasm to get involved," Shailaja said.

Taking to Twitter, netizens were elated to find the corona warrior being honored by Vogue's Women of the Year for her 'cohesive leadership and systematic approach' towards the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Kerala Cong Chief Calls State Health Minister 'Covid Queen', Slammed for Sexism

Classy! Kerala Health Minister KKShailaja (@shailajateacher) on @VOGUEIndia cover. 😎 The article, a warm read! And its mention on how women in positions of power have been rare in Kerala, none as CM - true. Despite high numbers of educated women. https://t.co/W77bC4q8TD pic.twitter.com/W1lGOww6xH — Sneha Koshy (@SnehaMKoshy) November 9, 2020

Look who is on November cover for Vogue India - K K Shailaja - women of the year 2020 👏👏👏 #kkshailaja #VogueWoty2020 pic.twitter.com/12Jpt1TpVu — Antara Ray Chaudhury (@AntaraRC21) November 9, 2020

Vogue India praises KK Shailaja teacher as a Vogue Warrior. ❤️"Meet Kerala’s Health minister who is taking the state out of the pandemic. After the Nipah virus, KK Shailaja is now leading the way in the coronavirus battle with a focus on public healthcare."- Vogue India pic.twitter.com/Z330bEnVxL — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) May 7, 2020

PROUD MOMENT TO BE A KERALITE👏🏼👏🏼!!!!WE NEED MORE LIKE HER IN OUR COUNTRY💯VOGUE INDIA PRAISES KK SHAILAJA TEACHER AS A VOGUE WARRIOR ❤️ .IT’S GREAT HONOUR TO HAV A SUCH A WONDERFUL MINISTER IN OUR GOVT. #keralafightsCorona @shailajateacher — Rashu Mr Brat (@rashu007brat) May 8, 2020

"Today her name features among the small set of women in power who are lauded globally for their response to the crisis" 🔥@VOGUEIndia features @shailajateacher in Women of the Year 2020. pic.twitter.com/1G8KhWBZha — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) November 9, 2020

"There is no time to be scared. More than fear, I feel an enthusiasm to get involved."- @shailajateacherKK Shailaja Teacher, Kerala's health minister is the "Woman of the year" and is on the cover page of the November issue of @VOGUEIndia. pic.twitter.com/Ek1WtB62jH — Elina🌹 (@LawyerInBaking) November 9, 2020

However, the 'Teacher' is extremely strict with herself. As the pandemic rages on, the frontline leader follows Covid-19 norms to a T - wearing a mask even in her office, maintaining 2-metre distance in meetings and isolating herself properly whenever needed.

Her long day begins at 6 am, when she wakes up. During daily meetings with the health secretary and health director held in person, Shailaja practises social distancing. Meetings with the district authorities are conducted online after 7 pm and can go on till 10 pm.

In an interview with Indian Express earlier, Shailaja gave a glimpse about a day in the extremely tight-scheduled life of the health minister.