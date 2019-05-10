Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kerala Health Minister Responds to Man's FB Plea to Help Sister's Newborn, Earns Applause

K.K. Shailaja is winning many a heart these days with her quick decision making skills and rapid response that is helping save the lives of many.

Meera Manu | News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2019, 4:49 PM IST
Kerala Health Minister Responds to Man's FB Plea to Help Sister's Newborn, Earns Applause
File photo of KK Shailaja, Minister for Health in Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram: When Jiyas Madasseri's younger sister delivered a baby girl with congenital heart disorder, the youth from Malappuram had no other option in sight but seeking the mercy of Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja.

Taking to Shailaja's Facebook page, Jiyas posted a detailed comment under the minister's latest post in which he narrated the entire incident of his sister's unusual delivery. To his great surprise and that of many others, within the next three hours, came a blue ticked reply right under his comment, by none other than the Minister herself.

Jiyas's tale goes something like this.

His younger sister gave birth to a girl with faulty heart valves recently. As advised by the doctor, the infant was immediately shifted from Edakkara in Malappuram to KIMS Al Shifa Hospital in Perinthalmanna for conducting all the required tests. Step two was to carry out further treatment either at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram or Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi.

But when both hospitals ran out of space to admit the woman and her baby, Jiyas had no option but to seek the help of the minister.

Shortly after the minister's response, all necessary steps to help the man and his sister were quickly put in place. From bearing the cost of treatment under Kerala government’s Hridyam project (congenital heart disease management programme for infants) to facilitating treatment at a super-specialty hospital in Kochi, everything was managed with ease.

Director of Health Department and Hridyam project coordinators were, in the meantime, given instructions to submit a report. Moreover, an ambulance under Hrudyam project was sent to the Perinthalmanna hospital to shift the baby to the Kochi hospital where she was to undergo a surgery.

K.K. Shailaja is winning many a heart these days with her quick decision making skills and rapid response that is helping save the lives of many. Earlier in April, in a similar instance, a 15-day-old infant girl with cardiac issues was saved by the minister's timely intervention. The baby, who had to travel 600 odd kilometres from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram for a complex repair was treated in a Kochi hospital when her ambulance was half-way through its journey.

Back in 2018, the health squad led by the minister was instrumental in fixing the Nipah fever outbreak in Kozhikode which had taken the lives of 17 affected including a nurse.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
