Kerala is Offering its Double-decker Buses for Wedding Photoshoots and Parties to Boost Revenue

In order to boost revenue, the cash-strapped Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is renting out its double-decker buses for wedding photoshoots and parties in Thiruvananthapuram.

This money-making venture of the government followed after the first wedding photoshoot that was conducted on October 21. Since then, inquiries have been pouring in for conducting more shoots, reports The News Minute.

G Anil Kumar, the executive director, operations, said that the department has received immense positive responses from the public in this regard.

With wedding photoshoots increasingly becoming a major part of weddings, the scheme might turn out to usher in a lot of revenue, as one of the first bookings has already been made by a couple, who will be tying the knot on January 18,2021.

The buses will be rented out at Rs 4,000 for eight hours and can travel for 50 kilometers. Extra charges will be applicable for travel beyond the fixed distance.

In fact this is a discounted rate that is applicable till December 2020, reports The Hindu.

The corporation is also offering customisation of the inside decor to suit the theme and also offering a special commission to people for having the buses booked.

The scheme would soon be extended to other cities including Kochi and Kozhikode.

