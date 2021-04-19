Kerala Jewellery Brand’s Advert Depicting a Trans Woman's Journey Through Challenges Moves Netizens

When you think of jewelry, it’s often associated with a woman and her beauty. The advertising world has long used this narrative in designing ad campaigns for various brands. However, a latest ad campaign of a Kerala-based jewelry brand has a rather fresh take on it. The advertisement, which a part of the Bhima jewelry’s campaign called ‘Pure as Love’, beautifully depicts the journey of a transwoman, who transforms from a boy to being her real self as a happy and confident woman after getting support of her loving parents.

At every juncture of life, the protagonist of the ad receives gold jewellery from parents as well as grandparents. She is seen trying out these pieces of jewelry as she moves further in her journey with her family’s support.

The ad concludes with the transwoman all decked up as a bride in a traditional Indian outfit and gold jewelry.

This ad featuring trans person and activist Meera Singhania as the protagonist has been getting all the praise from the netizens. The video has got over 2 lakh views within two days of being uploaded on YouTube and people have flooded the comment section with positive reactions. Many users lauded the makers of the ad for the concept.

The flow of positive reaction wasn’t limited to the comment section of YouTube. Many users including actor Vir Das and Tisca Chopra took to Twitter to share their reaction to the ad campaign.

Check out some of the other reaction.

Ah! This is so beautiful and representation done right! The ad features Meera Singhania, a trans person. Salaam to #bhimajewellery ! 🌈https://t.co/I2jriouurI#LGBTQIA #TransIsBeautiful — Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) April 15, 2021

While ads are generally a mode of selling a product, they do have a lasting impact on our mind. However, this ad reinstates the importance of innovative and beautiful storytelling in creating an impactful campaign. Taking to choose a topic that’s still looked at as ‘no go zone’, the makers of this ad have surely taken a leap forward and we expect others to carry out this idea of taking social messaging as a driving force behind campaigns.

