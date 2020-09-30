Kerala Law Graduate Becomes First Ever to Bag 18 Gold Medals in NLSIU Convocation

Yamuna Menon, a student at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru, achieved a career milestone by winning 18 gold medals at the recently held virtual convocation ceremony.

Out of the 48 medals that are given to meritorious law students, Yamuna was able to bag two medals more than 1/3rd of the total medals, reported Indiatimes.

The report, quoting an unnamed official, mentions that Yamuna has become the only student in the history of NLSIU to hold 18 gold medals.

The 18-gold-medal holder is also a scholar at Increasing Diversity by Increasing Access to legal education (IDIA) — a non-profit organisation which aims to provide quality legal education to underprivileged children. It was started by Shamnad Basheer in 2010.

Yamuna is from the state of Kerala got admission into the prestigious NLSIU in 2015 by securing 28th ranking in the competitive entrance exam called Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). Almost 60,000 students appear for CLAT every year. The entrance exam enables students to take admission in prestigious National Law Universities of the country.

The 24-year-old student is also known for her achievements as a legal writer. Yamuna acted as the editor-in-chief of the Indian Journal of International Economic Law once. The reputed academic journal Cambridge Law Review published her paper on the Sumangali scheme in the Tamil Nadu textile sector.

The brilliant student will be pursuing post-graduation from Trinity College of the prestigious University of Cambridge. The report also says that she will return to the country after completing her higher studies in Cambridge.

She has been awarded medals for excellence in various subjects namely — Criminal Law, Property Law, Contracts Law, Torts Law, Business and Corporate Law, Constitutional Law and Public Law. Yamuna also bagged the title of ‘Best Outgoing Under-Graduate Student.’

The ceremony happened virtually keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation in the country. The coronavirus has infected over 62 lakh people so far and over 96,000 people have been killed due to Covid-19.