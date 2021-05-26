Smriti Mandhana in Making? Little Girl From Kerala Wows Fans With Lofty Cricketing Shots

Cricket runs in the blood of Indians and if there is anything we can be sure of, it is the fact that there will be no dearth of talents for many more years to come in cricket. Not just men’s cricket but women’s cricket too is gaining popularity and more young talented girls are taking the game as a serious choice. A recent video that was shared on Instagram proves that the future of women cricket in India will be in safe hands with the likes of talent that is currently taking shape.

The video features a young girl named Mehak doing her usual batting practice drill as she takes a batting stance decked up with the protective gears. Mehak is seen playing some flawless cover drive as she showcases her other cricketing shots including straight drives, pull shot and flicks.

The video was shared by Instagram user @shams_oftabriz along with a caption introducing Mehak. He also tags cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues in the caption. Reacting to the video, Rodrigues complimented the little girl’s batting shots and wrote, “Superb Mehak." Other Instagram users also shared their lovely reaction to the video.

Cricketing video of young kids is quite popular on the internet. In another similar video that had gone viral on the internet earlier this month, a young boy was seen doing his batting practice with a stump in his hand as he showcased some flawless shots. The boy also plays the famous scoop shot which is widely used these days in modern T20 cricket by batsmen like AB De Villiers and Glenn Maxwell.

The video was originally shared on Twitter by @gradecricketer has got over 4.5 lakh views till now.

“We’ll start you in three’s and go from there mate” pic.twitter.com/iaJwtUEq0p— The Grade Cricketer (@gradecricketer) May 8, 2021

According to Times Now , the 9-year-old boy seen in the video is Vighnaj Prejith and belongs to the Thrissur district in Kerala. Prejith became a cricket fan after watching the 2019 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), following which he has been waking up early morning every day to practice for three hours daily.

