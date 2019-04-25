English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Lok Sabha Candidates Clean Up Their Cities and Promote Recycling Day After Polls
LS candidates took to cleaning up streets in Ernakulam after Phase 3 while another candidate from Thiruvananthapuram is set to recycle his campaign gifts.
Image credit: Facebook
Loading...
Kerala went to polls on Tuesday in Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections that are currently underway. However, a day after polls, the state saw an sight unusual in India. Lok Sabha candidates were seen leading the charge in a post-poll clean-up of cities.
Elections are messy affairs in India, replete with posters, pamphlets and generally rowdy crowds that come to participate in campaign rallies, invariably adding to the garbage in the form of food packets, empty bottles and other sundry items.
However, some LS candidates in Kerala have taken it upon themselves to clean up their cities as soon as polling was over.
P Rajeev, the LDF candidate from Ernakulam, started a hashtag called #LetsCleanErnakulam and requested locals to come out to clean the streets of the city that have endured weeks of campaigning prior to the polls.
The hashtag caught on quickly on social media and soon many others started posting pictures of themselves participating in similar activities. BJP candidate Alphons Kannanthanam was also seen on streets, painting over political symbols to clean up the streets of Ernakulam.
P Rajeev is not the only one. NDA's Thiruvananthapuram candidate, Kummanam Rajasekharan, said he would be recycling the election gifts he received while campaigning.
In a Facebook post, the former Mizoram Governor wrote that he had received over one lakh items of cloth material and that he planned to recycle them to make objects of daily need. He posted photos to show that work had already begun.
"In my election campaign, a lakh of fabrics were received from people...My wish is to replace these with valuable facts and use it for people again".
Rajasekharan further wrote that the purpose of the project was to spread an eco-friendly message and promote recycling.
These candidates are really leading the way in being good Samaritans. Full marks for going the extra mile.
Elections are messy affairs in India, replete with posters, pamphlets and generally rowdy crowds that come to participate in campaign rallies, invariably adding to the garbage in the form of food packets, empty bottles and other sundry items.
However, some LS candidates in Kerala have taken it upon themselves to clean up their cities as soon as polling was over.
P Rajeev, the LDF candidate from Ernakulam, started a hashtag called #LetsCleanErnakulam and requested locals to come out to clean the streets of the city that have endured weeks of campaigning prior to the polls.
The hashtag caught on quickly on social media and soon many others started posting pictures of themselves participating in similar activities. BJP candidate Alphons Kannanthanam was also seen on streets, painting over political symbols to clean up the streets of Ernakulam.
P Rajeev is not the only one. NDA's Thiruvananthapuram candidate, Kummanam Rajasekharan, said he would be recycling the election gifts he received while campaigning.
In a Facebook post, the former Mizoram Governor wrote that he had received over one lakh items of cloth material and that he planned to recycle them to make objects of daily need. He posted photos to show that work had already begun.
"In my election campaign, a lakh of fabrics were received from people...My wish is to replace these with valuable facts and use it for people again".
Rajasekharan further wrote that the purpose of the project was to spread an eco-friendly message and promote recycling.
These candidates are really leading the way in being good Samaritans. Full marks for going the extra mile.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Accused of Snatching Mobile Phone of Man Filming Him, Police Complaint Filed
- Kushal Das Comes Out in Strong Support of IMG-R: They Have Created a Buzz
- Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Samthaan Plans a Lovely Surprise For Co-star Uday Tikekar
- This is What People Googled After TikTok Ban Was Lifted in India
- Spotify Loses Case Against Saregama India, to Remove All Songs From the Label
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results