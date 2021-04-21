Kerala Man Builds Miniature Replica of Mahindra Jeep With Power Windows, Sound System for His Kids

While parents usually buy the favourite toys for their kids all the time in order to cheer them up, there are some parents who are skilled enough to design stylish and useful toys for their kids and will go to the lengths of designing it themselves. A Kerala man Shakir is now making headlines for building an incredible toy — a miniature jeep for his children to play with.

Shakir is a resident of Areekode in Kerala’s Malappuram district and has built a miniature soft top Mahindra jeep for his children. The video of his creation has gone viral on the internet. The miniature Mahindra Jeep runs on electricity. This replica has a soft top. The looks of the vehicle is quite elegant as colour tone is maintained while designing the Jeep.

The vehicle created by Shakir is powered by a 1000-watts motor. It has a power steering, detachable soft top, manual gearbox, and headlights. It also has two seats up front for a driver and a passenger. There are also bench seats along each side of the rear portion.

The miniature Mahindra Jeep has necessary features too. It has power windows, hood buckles, LED lights, adjustable seats, and sound systems to play music.

The video of his creation has now become a rage and it is being shared widely.

In the video, it can be seen that the vehicle can accommodate more than 5-6 children. However, for an adult, it is tough to sit in car, the video shows.

It took Shakir around a year to finish the project. He did everything – from wielding to colouring the miniature jeep. In the video, Shakir said that he completed the project over 5-6 years ago. The jeep cost him around Rs 1.5 lakhs and reportedly has a driving range of approximately 60-70 km.

