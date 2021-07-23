Kerala Man Creates Typographic Portrait of Superstar Mammootty, Enters Record Books

Movie superstars often command a lot of love and adulation and some of the Malayalam actors are no different. Actor Mammootty has an envious fan following and as such his admirers often sketched him as part of artworks. In a recent such beautiful piece of art, a fan from Kerala’s Malappuram named Arshad has scored a spot in the Asia Book of Records (ABR) and India Book of Records for making a typographic portrait of the star. He has been adjudged the title of ‘Grandmaster’ by ABR.

The certificate said that the typographic portrait has used 407 movies names which starred Mammootty. The names were written not just in Malayalam but also in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi.

“I am big fan of Mammootty, that’s why I decided to draw his portrait by using 407 names of his movies in five languages," he told ANI.

Kerala | Arshad, native of Malappuram enters Asia Book of Records & India Book of Records for making typographic portrait of Indian actor Mammootty

Arshad’s feat has broken the previous record by 19-year-old Sana S who also hails from Kerala. Sana had made a similar portrait of the actor and she had used 331 movie names as part of her painting and had drawn it on an A3 size sheet. She had also entered the India Book of Records with this painting.

Sana’s certificate had sai, “She made a beautiful monochrome typographic portrait of Malayalam actor on A3 size sheet using 331 movie names, as confirmed on March 4, 2021."

So what exactly is a typographic portrait? It is basically a form of art that is created not using figures but words, phrases or letters and can be anything such as a painting, sculpture, digital creation or any other such forms of creativity.

Southern stars often have inspired such beautiful artworks, including the likes of Mohanlal Viswanathan and Rajinikanth. A fan of Mohanlal named Sooraj Santhosh from Kottayam has previously drawn a portrait of the actor using 346 names of his movies. He also made his mark on the India Book Of Records with this feat.

