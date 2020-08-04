Kerala Man Gets Bigger Home With Rs 5 Lakh He Saved after He Quit Smoking 8 Years Ago

Until eight years ago, a good part of 75-year-old Venugopalan Nair’s earnings literally went up in smoke. Cigarette smoke, to be precise. But a medical check-up finally acted as a wake-up call for Nair to quit smoking and his life changed forever. Not only did the decision prove to be beneficial for his health but also for his finances.

After nearly 100 months (just over 8 years) of not smoking, Nair has managed to save Rs 5 lakh, the amount he would have spent on cigarettes had he not quit smoking.

The former construction sector employee has made up his mind to continue growing his savings in order to secure a future for his family consisting of his wife and two children.

The Kozhikode native from Kerala got addicted to smoking in his teens.

'I started it at the age of 13. In the early days, it was bidis. I could easily get up to three bidis for three-quarter annas. Smoking touched its peak at 67. But my chest pain came in the form of a lifesaver,' Nair told News18.

On the day he stopped smoking, the market price for a pack of cigarettes was Rs 50. The chain smoker could easily smoke away one-and-a-half to two packets in a day, counting up to 20 stokes per day.

Drumming up whatever little was his in his bank account along with the ‘additional savings’ he earned from kicking his ill habits, Nair now wants to add a second storey to his house.

Venugopalan Nair has set an example for the chain smokers in his place in their pursuit to quit the habit. Regretting the decades he "burnt" his hard-earned money over packets after packets of cigarettes, Nair no longer wishes a return to his old habits and now leads a more fulfilled life.

(With inputs from Vinesh Kumar S.)