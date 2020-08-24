Kerala Man Has Close Shave as Overspeeding Vehicle Zooms Past Him, Bone-chilling Video Goes Viral

A hair-raising video of a man's close encounter with a speeding vehicle is sure to send shivers down your spine.

A viral video shows a man walking with a rod-like-structure on an empty road in a white shirt and a black mundu when a goods vehicle zoomed past him at a high speed, almost making you feel that it ran over the man. The moving vehicle sped while getting its wheels on the footpath, crashing a lamp post and brushing against branches.

The man was left in sheer shock once he took some seconds to realise that he had a near-to-death experience. He is seen turning around, running back and suddenly feeling a little lost.

The incident took place in Chavara of Kollam District and it was shared on Twitter by @nisarpari, who said, "Luckiest man of the month award goes to this man."

Luckiest man of the month award goes to this man. Chavara, Kollam District,Kerala. pic.twitter.com/dAGnteQpDe — Nisar നിസാർ (@nisarpari) August 22, 2020

The video that went viral drew various kinds of reactions, with netizens trying to figure out, who's the luckier one: the driver or the pedestrian?

Lucky? No. That driver saved his life just in time. He was walking on the road. — picadoress (@picadoress) August 23, 2020

Driver and Mn walking on Road Both are lucky — cp sharma (@CpGla007) August 23, 2020

The driver of that truck needs an applaud for this.Moreover, the lanes are too short in width for a 2 way highway traffic — Jamal Khan.JaiHind! (@jamal4everyone) August 23, 2020

#OMG this pedestrian has started the #SecondLife Driver should be identified - question in front of officers shall be, whether to punish him or to reward him @blrcitytraffic — Venkat (@tvchalapathi) August 23, 2020

