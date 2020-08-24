BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Kerala Man Has Close Shave as Overspeeding Vehicle Zooms Past Him, Bone-chilling Video Goes Viral

Video grab of car speeding past a man in Kerala. (Credit: Twitter/ @nisarpari)

Video grab of car speeding past a man in Kerala. (Credit: Twitter/ @nisarpari)

A viral video shows a man walking with a rod-like-structure on an empty road in a white shirt and a black mundu when a goods vehicle zoomed past him at a high speed, almost making you feel that it ran over him.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 24, 2020, 7:19 PM IST
A hair-raising video of a man's close encounter with a speeding vehicle is sure to send shivers down your spine.

A viral video shows a man walking with a rod-like-structure on an empty road in a white shirt and a black mundu when a goods vehicle zoomed past him at a high speed, almost making you feel that it ran over the man. The moving vehicle sped while getting its wheels on the footpath, crashing a lamp post and brushing against branches.

The man was left in sheer shock once he took some seconds to realise that he had a near-to-death experience. He is seen turning around, running back and suddenly feeling a little lost.

The incident took place in Chavara of Kollam District and it was shared on Twitter by @nisarpari, who said, "Luckiest man of the month award goes to this man."

The video that went viral drew various kinds of reactions, with netizens trying to figure out, who's the luckier one: the driver or the pedestrian?

