Kerala Man Left Neck-Deep In Water As Floods Swallow Up His Home



@CMOKerala I would like to bring your notice that one of my relations in Kerala chengannur need Immediate recuse, Heavy water flood out side the home & Water levels are increasing. The coordinates of the loc. as stated below. E674547 & N1031056. Waiting upstairs someone to help pic.twitter.com/m84AcedY3o

— Raja Pandian (@rajapandian2549) August 16, 2018

Yet another heartbreaking video has surfaced from Kerala, revealing the horrific conditions caused by the ongoing deluge in the state.In the video, the a man from Chengannur is seen stranded inside house, neck deep in water, asking for help.In the video message, the man, who is all but submerged in water except his head and is wading through the murky water, requests Kerala state authorities to rescue him soon as there is no way left for him to get out of the house.He also adds that the water level is rising and that it has already reached the staircase to the second floor. No one, including local politicians have come forward to help.Even as Kerala continues to be devastated by the deadly deluge that has taken at least 73 lives across the state so far, messages asking for help and pleas calling attention to the dangerous situation have also flooded the internet and social media.Another SOS video from Chengannur has been surfacing from Chengannur.The video of the two children, stranded on a balcony overlooking flooded streets was uploaded asking Kerala authorities to send help as the water level is rising. Parts of Chengannur are heavily inundated after continuous rainfall.Following heavvy flooding, Alappuzha's Chengannur and Kuttanud talukas ahave become isolated and have proved to be a challenge for rescue missions as an unidentified number of people continue to be stranded inside their homes in these places. The water rose to dangerous levels in Chengannur after the shutters of Kakki, Anathodu and Kochu Pampa reservoirs along with part of the Sabarigiri hydroelectric project in Pathanamthitta district, were opened following excessive rainfall.While rescue operations are on across the state, Kerala CM Pirayai Vijayan on Thursday announced that the water level is likely to increase.