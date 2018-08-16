English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala Man Left Neck-Deep In Water As Floods Swallow Up His Home
While rescue operations are on across the state, Kerala CM Pirayai Vijayan on Thursday announced that the water level is likely to increase.
Loading...
Yet another heartbreaking video has surfaced from Kerala, revealing the horrific conditions caused by the ongoing deluge in the state.
In the video, the a man from Chengannur is seen stranded inside house, neck deep in water, asking for help.
In the video message, the man, who is all but submerged in water except his head and is wading through the murky water, requests Kerala state authorities to rescue him soon as there is no way left for him to get out of the house.
He also adds that the water level is rising and that it has already reached the staircase to the second floor. No one, including local politicians have come forward to help.
Even as Kerala continues to be devastated by the deadly deluge that has taken at least 73 lives across the state so far, messages asking for help and pleas calling attention to the dangerous situation have also flooded the internet and social media.
Another SOS video from Chengannur has been surfacing from Chengannur.
The video of the two children, stranded on a balcony overlooking flooded streets was uploaded asking Kerala authorities to send help as the water level is rising. Parts of Chengannur are heavily inundated after continuous rainfall.
Following heavvy flooding, Alappuzha's Chengannur and Kuttanud talukas ahave become isolated and have proved to be a challenge for rescue missions as an unidentified number of people continue to be stranded inside their homes in these places. The water rose to dangerous levels in Chengannur after the shutters of Kakki, Anathodu and Kochu Pampa reservoirs along with part of the Sabarigiri hydroelectric project in Pathanamthitta district, were opened following excessive rainfall.
While rescue operations are on across the state, Kerala CM Pirayai Vijayan on Thursday announced that the water level is likely to increase.
Also Watch
In the video, the a man from Chengannur is seen stranded inside house, neck deep in water, asking for help.
In the video message, the man, who is all but submerged in water except his head and is wading through the murky water, requests Kerala state authorities to rescue him soon as there is no way left for him to get out of the house.
He also adds that the water level is rising and that it has already reached the staircase to the second floor. No one, including local politicians have come forward to help.
Even as Kerala continues to be devastated by the deadly deluge that has taken at least 73 lives across the state so far, messages asking for help and pleas calling attention to the dangerous situation have also flooded the internet and social media.
Another SOS video from Chengannur has been surfacing from Chengannur.
@CMOKerala I would like to bring your notice that one of my relations in Kerala chengannur need Immediate recuse, Heavy water flood out side the home & Water levels are increasing. The coordinates of the loc. as stated below. E674547 & N1031056. Waiting upstairs someone to help pic.twitter.com/m84AcedY3o
— Raja Pandian (@rajapandian2549) August 16, 2018
The video of the two children, stranded on a balcony overlooking flooded streets was uploaded asking Kerala authorities to send help as the water level is rising. Parts of Chengannur are heavily inundated after continuous rainfall.
Following heavvy flooding, Alappuzha's Chengannur and Kuttanud talukas ahave become isolated and have proved to be a challenge for rescue missions as an unidentified number of people continue to be stranded inside their homes in these places. The water rose to dangerous levels in Chengannur after the shutters of Kakki, Anathodu and Kochu Pampa reservoirs along with part of the Sabarigiri hydroelectric project in Pathanamthitta district, were opened following excessive rainfall.
While rescue operations are on across the state, Kerala CM Pirayai Vijayan on Thursday announced that the water level is likely to increase.
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
Kiki And Other Weird Challenges, Don't Try At Home
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 Kiki And Other Weird Challenges, Don't Try At Home
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Atletico Madrid Come Back to Beat Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid in Super Cup
- Upcoming Mahindra Marazzo MPV’s Cabin Layout Revealed, To Get 7 and 8 Seats Configuration
- Satyameva Jayate Review: John Takes on Manoj Bajpayee & Loses in This Predictable Cop Drama
- Asian Games: Indian Coaches Live in Past, Need Foreign Help, Says Yogeshwar
- Jio GigaFiber Registration Live: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...