Kerala Man Offers Students Who Failed Class 10 Exams Free Stay in Kodaikanal

Extending moral support to young students, who have failed Class 10 exams this year, a Malayali entrepreneur Sudheesh K, settled in the famous Tamil Nadu hill station Kodaikanal is offering free tourism facilities to the kids in the hills. Sharing the offer on social media, Sudheesh said he wanted to help these students with whatever he could offer in his capacity, reports TNIE.

Students can come and stay with their parents in the properties run by Sudheesh, who owns The Hammock Homestays and other properties in the hills. Students can stay for two days and need to provide their SSLC certificate that shows that they have failed the secondary school examination.

“Ever since the Class 10 results were announced, there has been a lot of victory sharing in social circles. What we often do not see is the other side of this. There is a segment that is ostracised and ridiculed for having failed," said Sudheesh to TNIE.

Sudheesh, a native of Vadakara in Kozhikode who has been living in Kodaikanal since 2006 with his family, reiterated that parents often compare their kids with others doing well in examinations, making it more difficult for the children to cope up with their failures. However, amid the silence of the hills, these children might find solace and a break from their stressful lives and help deal better with these situations.

The offer’s however valid till the end of July.

Following his viral post on Facebook, Sudheesh’s phone has not stopped ringing and he even received a call from a youngster, who wanted to book the homestay for his father, who failed the SSLC exam years ago.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sudheesh said, “He was under the impression that the offer was open to anyone who had ever failed the exam. I had to convince him that doing that would put me out of business."

On July 14, Kerala State Education Minister V Sivankutty declared the DHSE Kerala SSLC or class 10 result. Over 4.2 lakh students got their results today and as many as 99.47% of students who appeared for the exam cleared it. To the few students who could not clear the exams, the state education minister gave a motivating statement. The Minister said, “Those who could not qualify for higher education for any reason should not be disappointed. These exams are there to prepare you and not to test you. If not now then later, but victory will be on your side." Special exams will be held for these students, however, dates are not yet out

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here