Kerala Man Orders Passport Cover from Amazon, Receives Random Passport With Product

In another e-commerce site delivery gaffe, a man from Wayanad in Kerala received the passport of a random person along with the passport cover he had ordered. According to a report in Matrubhumi, Midhun Babu ordered a passport cover from Amazon on October 30. On November 1, along with the cover, he received a passport that belonged to someone called Muhammad Salih. When the bewildered Mitdhun tried to contact customer care, he only received instructions regarding how to return the product. The cover contained the passport of Muhammad, who is a resident of Kunnamkulam in Thrissur. As a possible explanation for the mix-up, Midhun has assumed that Muhammad might have packed in his passport too along with the cover which he might have returned to Amazon some time. Right now, he has decided to send the passport to Muhammad by post with the help of the address written in the document.

In another tale of wrong goods delivered in Kerala, a man who ordered an Apple iPhone 12 on Amazon was shocked after he received a package with a dishwashing soap and a Rs 5 coin instead. The customer was Noorul Ameen, a resident of Aluva in Kerala. During investigation the cyber police found that the phone, which was ordered by Ameen, was received by someone else in Jharkhand in September this year. In a different incident, a Mumbai-based man placed an online order for mouthwash and ended up receiving a Redmi Note 10 instead. Sharing the incident on microblogging site Twitter, the platform user who goes by the name Lokesh Daga, tagged the e-commerce giant Amazon to narrate the alleged goof-up with his order. Also, a man named Vikram Buragohain who ordered a toy car and a remote, received a packet of Parle G from Amazon India.

