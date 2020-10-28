Kerala Man Razes Down Neighbour's Shop with JCB for 'Stalling' his Marriage Proposals

Kannur: In what would look like an out-of-the-movie scene, a young man from Kerala's Kannur razed down his neighbour's grocery shop using an earth mover. The young man was disgruntled with his neighbour as he stalled his wedding plans.

Tired of his complaints not being taken note of by the authorities, 30-year-old Albin Mathew decided to take the matters in his own hands. In a fit of fury, the young man did exactly what was shown in the recent Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon. The movie shows the protagonist razing down a half-done yet occupied home of his rival in the dead of the night, something similar that Mathew did to his neighbour Soji.

According to the people living around, despite the two of them being neighbours, they have not been on good terms. They were the ones who pointed out the chances of his wrath over the said allegation. However, Soji rubbished the allegation.

Albin shared a video on social media where he claimed that Soji's shop was used for 'unlawful activities'. "The shop is used for illegal gambling and liquor trade, we the youngsters of this area are upset with this," he says in the video. He adds that neither the police nor the village authorities are paying any heed to his complaints and hence he decides to take action himself.

In the video, Albin also says that Soji had hindered many marriage proposals that came for him. He then take sthe steering of the earth mover and demolishes the shop.

Police have taken note of the incident and Albin has been arrested for his act. He has been charged under relevant sections of the law for illegally demolishing the shop. He was produced before Payyannur Magistrate Court.