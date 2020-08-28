BUZZ

Kerala Man Returns Wallet with Rs 65,000 to its Owner After He Found it on Roadside, Gets Praised

The man approached the police with the wallet who then traced its owner and gave it to him.

Buzz Staff

The Kerala man who found and returned the wallet lying on a roadside to its owner is being hailed for his honesty on social media. The wallet contained Rs 65,000 and was found by Sudhakan, an employee of Naval Ship Repair Yard at Kochi.

Sudhaka took the wallet to Panangad Police Station. The cops traced the owner of the wallet, an autorickshaw driver, and returned the wallet to him a day later.

Twitter is appreciating Sudhaka for his honesty and sincerity. Here are some of the reactions:

An act of honesty is a joy forever indeed!

