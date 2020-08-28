Kerala Man Returns Wallet with Rs 65,000 to its Owner After He Found it on Roadside, Gets Praised

The Kerala man who found and returned the wallet lying on a roadside to its owner is being hailed for his honesty on social media. The wallet contained Rs 65,000 and was found by Sudhakan, an employee of Naval Ship Repair Yard at Kochi.

Sudhaka took the wallet to Panangad Police Station. The cops traced the owner of the wallet, an autorickshaw driver, and returned the wallet to him a day later.

PK Sudhakaran (pic 1), an employee of Naval Ship Repair Yard at Kochi, spotted a wallet containing Rs 65,000 cash on road on 26th Aug. He deposited it at Panangad Police Station. It was returned to its owner, an auto driver, on 27th Aug: Southern Naval Command, Kochi, #Kerala pic.twitter.com/KDD7fhILBv — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

Twitter is appreciating Sudhaka for his honesty and sincerity. Here are some of the reactions:

I can't believe people like him still exist. To be honest I personally don't think I can do the same 😅 — kARKHA (@Deepjit264) August 28, 2020

Credit to police too — MADRASSI (@adingoyyala) August 28, 2020

Thank you PK Sudhakaran Sir for your honesty and being the source of inspiration to many to follow the path of truthfulness. — Uday (@udayfreelancer) August 28, 2020

True example of Honesty is the best policy. — Mukul Sharma (@Mukul2106) August 27, 2020

Well done sir with most respect ... — Manish Pareek (@Seemanish2005) August 27, 2020

Humanity is still alive, salute to your honesty 👍 — Pao Adha Pao Ka Atom 💣 - Anil (ଅନିଲ) (@AdhaPao) August 27, 2020

An act of honesty is a joy forever indeed!