Kerala Man Starts Facebook Live While Riding Bike, License Suspended

Road safety is a forgotten concept in many places today, and people can be seen resorting to all kinds of adventures on the road for the sake of a temporary adrenaline rush. In a recent case from Kerala, a man was seen going live on Facebook while riding a bike and the reason behind this, according to the man was to complain about the non-availability of petrol at a petrol pump he had been to before filming the video. Watch the video here.

The incident took place in the Cheruthoni village of Kerala’s Idukki district. The video was posted to a Facebook page under the name Shaji Pappan, a page that features Malayalam news and trending topics. While the man would’ve expected that his issue would get noticed by people and a solution could be found for the same, it rather landed him in trouble as the video caught the notice of the local RTO. The officers identified the man, summoned him to the office, and as disciplinary action against him, suspended his driving license for three months. As part of punitive measures, he has also been asked to participate in community service at the local Idukki Medical College.

To ensure that a similar case doesn’t happen again, the man is instructed to undergo driving training at the Institute of Driver Training and Research at Malappuram in Kerala at his own expense.

In the now-viral video, the man can be seen holding the phone in one hand where he was recording himself and getting distracted because of it. He would rarely see the road in front of him, which could’ve harmed the passengers in front of him, leading to severe accidents. R. Ramanan, the RTO of Idukki at which the incident happened, told Media One TV channel that doing a Facebook Live while riding a bike is even more dangerous than making phone calls while driving.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here