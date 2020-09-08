Kerala Man's Video of Perfect Parallel Parking Goes Viral, Twitter Asks Him to Add it to His CV

Some people are so good at driving that they are able to drive perfectly irrespective of the road, terrain, or space. A video of one such adept driver has surfaced on social media in which he can be seen taking out his car from a narrow spot next to a sidewalk. In the video, the car can be seen parked at a tricky spot from where it seemed impossible to maneuver the vehicle out.

Sharing the video on Twitter, a person wrote, “That’s Malayalee confidence for you.” The clip has garnered over 3K views.

Responding to the post, a user asked how the car was parked at that spot. To this, the owner of the post replied that it reached that spot the way it has been taken out from there.

Few users again said they would like to see how the man parked the car in the first place.

One netizen appreciated the man who took the vehicle out, calling his skill amazing.

Another person said that it was amazing but dangerous.

Posting the clip on his Twitter wall, a user said, “Check this driver’s parking skills. This #driver makes #Parking an #SUV look so easy!! Amazing confidence and excellent driving skills!”

One Twitterati posted the complete video, showing how the car was parked and how it was taken out from that narrow spot.

Putting out the video, he wrote, “That’s Malayalee Driver for you, salute his skill and confidence! Few saw how he took out the car earlier this has both how he parked and how took it out from parking!”

People praised the man as his car did not have any camera to view the back and it was a manual vehicle. It would have been easier had it been equipped with 360-degree cameras, proximity sensors, and other upgraded features.