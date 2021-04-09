Kerala Medicos Dancing in Viral Video Get Internet Love After Advocate’s Communal Remark

A viral video featuring two medical students has now been doing the rounds across social networking sites for a few days now. The video shows the medicos from Kerala bringing joy by dancing enthusiastically to Boney M classic’s Rasputin. The video has already garnered popularity among netizens for its uplifting and groovy vibe. The MBBS students are from Kerala’s Thrissur Medical College. However, while the video has earned praise online, an advocate tried to give the video a communal tone by pointing out the boy’s religion.

Naveen K Razak and Janaki M Omkumarare the dancers in the clip who can be seen busting some cool moves to the popular song. Naveen is in the 4th year while Janaki is in the 3rd year. The duo is shaking a leg with incredible energy and their footwork is impeccable. The clip shared by Naveen K Razak on Instagram features the duo dancing in their scrubs.

Not only are they making the world around them happy with their performance, they are also making people feel like dancing along. Since being shared online, the clip has been widely circulated by several users on many social media platforms. Netizens have expressed their reactions and have been extremely impressed by the duo’s dance moves.

Speaking to NewIndianeExpress, Razak said that when they came across choreographer Vanesa Seco’s Instagram video, in which she danced with a group of people to the Rasputin track, they started practicing too. Soon after class hours, they rehearsed for 20 minutes and went for it. “We are planning to do another fun reel soon and would like to dance with the other team members. We hope the next video won’t fall short of expectations,” said Janaki to the portal.

However, Krishna Raj, an advocate, shared the video on his Facebook profile and wrote that he feels there is something fishy about the situation. He also warned the medicos’ parents to be more vigilant about the two. “Janaki’s parents should be careful. And if they are careful, they won’t have to be sorry later, as Nimisha’s mother has proven. Let’s pray for Janaki’s father Omkumar and his wife," he wrote in the post.

According to The News Minute, Naveen has responded to this post as well. He told a publication that neither he nor Janaki are bothered by the communal remarks since they belong to the new generation. He also said that their parents couldn’t care less. Following the advocate’s post, there has been an outpouring of support for the students.

