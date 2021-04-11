Kerala Medicos' Response to Communal Hate with Yet Another Dance Video Wins Internet

Days after a video by two Kerala medical students dancing to Boney M led to communal trolling and outrage on social media, students of the college have responded with yet another dance video that has been breaking the internet. After allegations of ‘love jihad’ and communal comments against the dancing duo went viral, students of Thrissur Medical College have responded with yet another video, this time featuring a group of students dancing to the same song.

The initial video featuring two medical students Naveen K Razak and Janaki M Omkumarare has now been doing the rounds across social networking sites for a few days now. The video shows the medicos from Kerala bringing joy by dancing enthusiastically to Boney M classic’s Rasputin. The video has already garnered popularity among netizens for its uplifting and groovy vibe. The MBBS students are from Kerala’s Thrissur Medical College. However, while the video has earned praise online, an advocate tried to give the video a communal tone by pointing out the boy’s religion.

Naveen is in the 4th year while Janaki is in the 3rd year. The duo is shaking a leg with incredible energy and their footwork is impeccable. The clip shared by Naveen K Razak on Instagram features the duo dancing in their scrubs. Following the communal trolling from certain sections, social media responded with love and appreciation for the students and their efforts to bring joy to Indian viewers, even as cases of Covid-19 increase amid a second wave of the pandemic. With the pandemic that started in December last year, the medical fraternity across the world has been working round the clock to help prevent covid-19 and treat those who test positive.

At such a time, the video of the students from Thrissur has brought joy to many on the internet and the same is evident from the show of support the dancers have received from netizens online.

Different song. Different steps. But the same swag. And eyebrow wave. These kids are just ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/YspHEkuHTq— Puncturewala (@mallucomrade) April 8, 2021

Other videos of the duo have also been going viral on social media.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here