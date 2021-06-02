Kerala Native Awarded Prestigious 'Points of Light' Award for Covid Relief Efforts in UK

A Keralite has been honoured by the British government with the UK ‘Points of Light’ Award, recognising his Covid relief charitable efforts. 34-year-old Prabhu Natarajan and his family moved to Banbury, the United Kingdom in March 2020 but soon after their arrival, a global pandemic took the world by surprise and forced us all indoors. However, Natarajan took the lockdown as an opportunity to help others as the restrictions affected the employment prospects of many. Determined to serve the community, Natarajan, along with his son, would dress in superheroes, Santa Claus or Easter Bunny, and walk on the streets to raise money for charity programs while also delivering food packets to hundreds of people.

As word got out of his compassionate gesture, several people came forward to chip in and as a result, over 11,000 chocolates, treats, and other food items were delivered to hundreds of families across Banbury.

According to the UK PM Office official website, Natarajan also established his own food bank by regularly collecting and delivering food parcels to people in need, and most importantly, he has been making these deliveries dressed as superheroes to boost morale and “distributed thousands of donated eggs while dressed as the Easter bunny.”

Termed as ‘Banbury Community Hero,” Natarajan was appreciated by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a personal letter, thanking him for his work over the last year that brought moments of happiness to the families of Banbury. The letter dubbed his efforts as “staggering achievement,” as he single-handedly made over 11,000 deliveries and called him a “True Hero” for delighting children by dressing up in superhero costumes.

On May 31, Deputy High Commissioner Bengaluru India, Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford congratulated Natarajan for receiving the prestigious award and thanked Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan for inviting Natarajan and his family to Raj Bhavan.

അഭിനന്ദനങ്ങൾ!Huge congratulations to Prabhu Natarajan who received 🇬🇧 @PointsofLight award in recognition of his charitable work during #COVID.Thank you @KeralaGovernor for congratulating him & for the very kind gesture of inviting the family to Raj Bhavan.#LivingBridge pic.twitter.com/ERtviQJHkH— Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford (@PilmoreBedford) May 31, 2021

Earlier in December 2020, Natarajan was recognised by Banbury MP, Victoria Prentis as an “Unsung Hero in North Oxfordshire” for his “selflessness and generosity for giving residents a real boost during such a difficult year.” She expressed that she looks forward to meeting in the coming weeks and thank him personally for his efforts.

