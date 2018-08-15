English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala Needs Your Help. And This is How the Government is Asking For it.
The state government launched a website to ease the rescue and relief operations in Kerala, with CM Pinarayi Vijayan encouraging people to stay united in these times of distress.
Image by News18.
Loading...
Kerala is drowning. The floods have been wreaking havoc in the state and taking lives. With the death toll rising to 47 and over 18,000 people shifted to rescue camps, Kerala has come to a halt.
Considering how often it is difficult to communicate about the distress the people are going through, the state government along with Kerala State IT Mission and IEEE has come up with KeralaRescue – a website specifically designated for the relief and rescue mission in the state.
The website has six categories for request, district needs, contribution, volunteer work, registered requests, and contact.
Chief Minister of the state, Pinarayi Vijayan, in a letter uploaded on the website, wrote about the magnitude of the calamity and how many lives and livelihoods were lost due to it.
He also said, “For the first time in history, 27 dams in the state had to be opened. Never before the state witnessed a calamity of this scale.”
He further pleaded for the people of Kerala to come together in this time of crisis. “The situation demands from us a unity that would make us proud forever.”
The biggest need in most districts of the state was stationery and study material for children, sanitary napkins for women, and blankets for senior citizens. The need for basic amenities such as first aid kits, packaged food items, candles, and toiletries was also listed.
The website also lists out details to contribute to the chief minister’s fund.
Every small contribution made to the cause counts.
To contribute:
Account number : 67319948232
Bank: SBI
Branch: City Branch, TVM
IFSC Code: SBIN0070028
Name of Donee: CMDRF
Also Watch
Considering how often it is difficult to communicate about the distress the people are going through, the state government along with Kerala State IT Mission and IEEE has come up with KeralaRescue – a website specifically designated for the relief and rescue mission in the state.
The website has six categories for request, district needs, contribution, volunteer work, registered requests, and contact.
Chief Minister of the state, Pinarayi Vijayan, in a letter uploaded on the website, wrote about the magnitude of the calamity and how many lives and livelihoods were lost due to it.
He also said, “For the first time in history, 27 dams in the state had to be opened. Never before the state witnessed a calamity of this scale.”
He further pleaded for the people of Kerala to come together in this time of crisis. “The situation demands from us a unity that would make us proud forever.”
The biggest need in most districts of the state was stationery and study material for children, sanitary napkins for women, and blankets for senior citizens. The need for basic amenities such as first aid kits, packaged food items, candles, and toiletries was also listed.
The website also lists out details to contribute to the chief minister’s fund.
Every small contribution made to the cause counts.
To contribute:
Account number : 67319948232
Bank: SBI
Branch: City Branch, TVM
IFSC Code: SBIN0070028
Name of Donee: CMDRF
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
Kiki And Other Weird Challenges, Don't Try At Home
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 Kiki And Other Weird Challenges, Don't Try At Home
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bharat Teaser: A Special Treat for Salman Khan Fans on Independence Day; Watch It Here
- 'Brightest Star' Mary Kom Inspiring Sarjubala Devi For Boxing Glory at Asian Games
- Independence Day 2018: From Big B to Ranveer, B-town Celebs Extend Wishes on the Occasion
- Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Spreads Road Safety Awareness On Independence Day 2018 - Watch Video
- Samsung Mocks Apple Yet Again in Two New Ads For Galaxy Note 9
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...