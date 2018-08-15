GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Independence Day India | News18.com
»
1-min read

Kerala Needs Your Help. And This is How the Government is Asking For it.

The state government launched a website to ease the rescue and relief operations in Kerala, with CM Pinarayi Vijayan encouraging people to stay united in these times of distress.

News18.com

Updated:August 15, 2018, 6:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kerala Needs Your Help. And This is How the Government is Asking For it.
Image by News18.
Loading...
Kerala is drowning. The floods have been wreaking havoc in the state and taking lives. With the death toll rising to 47 and over 18,000 people shifted to rescue camps, Kerala has come to a halt.

Considering how often it is difficult to communicate about the distress the people are going through, the state government along with Kerala State IT Mission and IEEE has come up with KeralaRescue – a website specifically designated for the relief and rescue mission in the state.

The website has six categories for request, district needs, contribution, volunteer work, registered requests, and contact.

kerala website

Chief Minister of the state, Pinarayi Vijayan, in a letter uploaded on the website, wrote about the magnitude of the calamity and how many lives and livelihoods were lost due to it.

He also said, “For the first time in history, 27 dams in the state had to be opened. Never before the state witnessed a calamity of this scale.”

He further pleaded for the people of Kerala to come together in this time of crisis. “The situation demands from us a unity that would make us proud forever.”

The biggest need in most districts of the state was stationery and study material for children, sanitary napkins for women, and blankets for senior citizens. The need for basic amenities such as first aid kits, packaged food items, candles, and toiletries was also listed.

The website also lists out details to contribute to the chief minister’s fund.

Every small contribution made to the cause counts.

To contribute:
Account number : 67319948232
Bank: SBI
Branch: City Branch, TVM
IFSC Code: SBIN0070028
Name of Donee: CMDRF

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech

Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...