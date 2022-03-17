'Kerala, Not Karela': Shashi Tharoor to 'Hindi-speaking Brethren' on Spelling Error

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s intricate knowledge of the English language and his witty comments on current affairs have kept him in the public eye and time and again he has gone viral too on social media. This time, the Thiruvananthapuram MP was seen educating people on the spelling of his home state – Kerala. His comparison of Kerala to ‘karela’, which is the Hindi name for bitter gourd, has left netizens in splits and has received mixed reactions from Twitterati.

The Congress leader uploaded a photo, with the text, “It is spelt ‘Kerala’ not ‘Karela’. “We are not from Gourd’s own country,” the text on the image read. Dropping the picture via his Twitter account, Tharoor captioned it, “Attention: some of our Hindi-speaking brethren!”

Soon after he posted, several users retweeted and liked the photo. While the majority of Twitter users found the wordplay hilarious, a section of people felt that the politician was targeting Hindi speakers with his post, and “mongering hate”.

One Twitter user lashed out at the politician stating that he has never seen anyone spelling the state as Karela and simply termed it “hate mongering.” “Also judge us on our Hindi or Malayalam, why judging our English which is an alien language to both of us.”

I am 39 years old and belongs to his Hindi Speaking bretheren: I have never seen anyone spelling the state as “Karela”. This is hate mongering. Also judge us on our Hindi or Malayalam, why judging our English which is an alien language to both of ushttps://t.co/YHZL1uvauC— Praveen (@ai_9in) March 15, 2022

Taking a dig at Tharoor, another user shared a video of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking in Lok Sabha on The Kashmir Files, and stated that there are southern politicians “who understand that language knowledge shouldn’t be an issue and speak in Hindi even if they aren’t perfect”. In the video, Sitharaman was speaking in Hindi but a couple of words were not pronounced correctly.

And then there are other southern politicians who understand that language knowledge shouldn’t be an issue and speak in Hindi even if they aren’t perfect; believing in mutual respect. https://t.co/yjzxaQ64Hu— Sridhar Rao (@emesar2) March 15, 2022

RaGa ko intelligent dikhane ke chakkar main kya kya tweet karna padta hai— Shachi Bhaskar Gupta 🇮🇳 (@shachigupta) March 15, 2022

This is not the first time that Tharoor has gone viral for his witty wordplay. A couple of months back, he was trending on Twitter for a food-based pun, where he mentioned that as a Southie, he would “rice to the occasion, provided some-bar wasn’t there.”

