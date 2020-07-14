Kerala Photographer Was Clicking Photos of a 'Corpse', Ended up Saving Man's Life

In a bizarre incident, a photographer saved the life of a man presumed to be dead when he went to click the deceased's pictures in Kerala.

Photographer Tomy Thomas was called in by cops in Kerala's Ernakulam district to photograph the body of the deceased, Sivadasan, who was presumed dead due to a lack of timely medical attention after receiving a blow to his head. The photographs were meant to serve as evidence at the inquest.

Upon reaching the spot and setting up his gear, however, Tomy realized something strange - the man was alive after all.

Tomy had just begun to take photos when he heard a low sound emanating from the body. The startled photographer instantly informed the police who inspected the body.

Tomy, 45, who has been working on similar assignments with the police for over two decades, told The News Minute that he had to lean closer to the body to get a clearer picture since the light in the room was low. But when he heard the man breathing, he was quick to react.

"A shiver ran down my spine as it hit me that the man was actually alive," he said.

Tomy's doubts turned out to be true and the man was indeed alive. Sivadasan, a resident of Palakkad, was found "dead" in his house by a relative. But once the cops found his breathing, he was sent to the intensive care unit of a hospital where he ic currently receiving treatment.

Sivadasan had hit his head and fallen to the floor but had managed to survive the blow, though onlookers found him in an unconscious state and presumed him to be dead.

If not for the keen-eared photographer, Sivadasan may even have had his last rights performed while he was still alive.