Kerala Police is Teaching You the Correct Way to Wash Hands During the Coronavirus Pandemic

For a change, the Kerala Police has won kudos that too for a video, which has gone viral, wherein the cops show the importance of washing hands with soap to protect oneself from Covid-19.

In the 94-second video, which features six policemen wearing masks and dancing to the tune of a song from the recent box-office hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum, starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon.

It has been posted on the Facebook page of the state police media centre. Just in 20 hours, it has earned over 38,000 views and 33,000 shares.

(With inputs from IANS.)