1-min read

Kerala Police Made a 10-Year-Old Boy's Day After He Complained About Delay in Cycle Repair

In the letter dated November 25, the Kerala boy wrote that he had given his and his brother's cycles for repair at a nearby shop on September 5. He requested the police to intervene and help them get back their cycles.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 29, 2019, 11:20 AM IST
Kerala Police Made a 10-Year-Old Boy's Day After He Complained About Delay in Cycle Repair
Image credits: Kerala Police / Facebook.

Kerala police was left baffled after they received an unusual complaint from a 10-year-old boy, who approached the Meppayur police station with a handwritten complaint.

The boy stated that a shop has been delaying the repair of his bicycle for over two months. According to a report by The New Indian Express, Abin, a class 5 student of Vilayattoor Elampilad LP School in Kozhikode, in his complaint requested police to get his and his brother’s cycles repaired at the earliest.

Abin scribbled his grievance on a page he had torn from his notebook.

In the letter dated November 25, the boy wrote that he had given his and his brother's cycles for repair at a nearby shop on September 5. The police took Abin’s complaint and assured him that the cycles would be repaired soon and would be returned to them.

Addressing the letter to the Meppayur Police Station SI, Abin wrote, "We haven’t received our cycles yet. The repair shop owner has also taken Rs. 200 as an advance for repairing our cycles. Whenever we call them, they either don't answer or they keeping saying that they will repair the cycles soon. Whenever we went to the shop, we found it was closed."

He further said that there was no one at their home to visit the cycle repair shop to enquire about it. He requested the police to intervene and help them get back their cycles.

The report mentioned the police saying that they were really "impressed" to see a 10-year-old reaching out to police all by himself and file his petition written on a notebook page.

Acting upon the complaint, beat officer Radhika NP headed to the repair shop and asked the mechanic about the delay. The shop owner told the police that he could not open his shop for some time as he was not keeping well. He also said that he was keeping busy with his son’s wedding. The shop owner assured to repair the cycles and return them by Thursday, November 28.

The police took to Facebook on Thursday to inform that the complaint was addressed and the repaired cycles were returned to the boys. They also share photography of both Abin and his brother with their repaired bicycles.



