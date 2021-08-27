Kerala Police Recreate Uthra Murder Scene Using Real Cobra and Dummy

In May 2020, 25-year-old Uthra was allegedly murdered by her husband Sooraj when he gave her sleeping pills before planting an Indian Cobra that bit her. The team of Kerala Police probing the murder used a live snake and a dummy in an attempt to reconstruct the crime scene for their investigation.

According to The News Minute, while the reconstruction of the crime scene using the snake and dummy was done at the state training centre under the Forest Department in the Kollam district of Arippa last year, the video of the demonstration was released on Thursday. Submitted to the court, the video is expected to be vital in the prosecution’s case.

In the video, a cobra can be seen getting released on a dummy lying on a bed. However, the snake does not strike it. Manish Kumar, the Chairman of the Mahindra Wildlife Foundation told News Minute, “The natural bite was a failure. We dropped the snake two or three times on the dummy, but it didn’t do anything, and tried to hide out."

Despite the team’s attempt to provoke the snake, which included wrapping a piece of raw chicken meat around the dummy’s hand and waving before it, the cobra did not strike. According to Manish, the snake did not attack because cobras are usually not that active at night.

The cobra finally struck after several attempts following which, the officers measured the natural bite- 1.7 cm in width- and then measured two induced bites- 2 cm and 2.4 cm.

According to PTI, police said after investigations by the crime branch last year that they arrested Sooraj, a private bank employee from Adoor in Pathanamthitta district, and a snake-catcher who supplied the cobra and Russell’s viper, both highly poisonous, on charges of killing his wife.

Uthra’s parents had approached the police saying there was something suspicious about the death of their daughter on May 7 as barely a couple of months ago she had survived a snake bite.

Police said that some financial angle was suspected behind the shocking killing, adding Sooraj had received 98 sovereigns of gold jewellery as dowry.

