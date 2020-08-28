Kerala Police Surprises Boy with Plant Saplings and CCTV after He Complained of Stolen Gooseberry Tree

It was a heartbreak moment for Pavan Nash, a class 6 student from Kerala's Ernakulam, when he woke up to find that the tree which he had been growing for the last two years was chopped by unidentified people. On the advice of his elder sister Pavithra and his school teacher Harikumar, he contacted the police's initiative Chiri (smile).

Chiri is a police helpline started to help children navigate through mental issues during the pandemic. “Someone took away my gooseberry sapling. Please capture the culprit who did this," he was quoted as saying by media reports.

He said given his training for the past two years as the cadet of the Student Police Cadets (SPC), he got the courage to take up the matter with the police. Responding to his grievance, police gifted him saplings of gooseberry, guava, and sitafal and to keep an eye on miscreants, they also gave him a CCTV camera.

“Children are calling for assistance and to raise complaints on various issues ranging from a fight between parents to lack of playground. Over 80 psychologists and psychiatrists have voluntarily extended support to offer counselling. We have formed district-level units comprising volunteers to attend to the requirements of children. We are doing our best to offer support to children,” Chiri project state nodal officer, Inspector General P Vijayan was quoted as saying by the New Indian Express.