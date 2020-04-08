Kerala Police Uses Ravi Shastri's 'Tracer Bullet' Commentary to Remind They Are Watching You

In an attempt to improve the spirits during India’s coronavirus lockdown, the Kerala Police tweeted rather amusing footage from its recent drone surveillance efforts to keep people indoors.

The montage is set to the audio of the Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri's commentary, where he uses the phase 'tracer bullet' and asks his fellow commentators to join in too.

Drone sightings during lockdown... pic.twitter.com/kN3a4YCJ5D — Kerala Police (@TheKeralaPolice) April 7, 2020

The commentary has been dug out from 2016 when Ravi Shastri did the Tracer Bullet Challenge.

Every time a commentator uses the phrase 'tracer bullet' in turn accepting Shastri's challenge, the montage shows footage of people quickly making their way back home on seeing the drone going about with its surveillance.

Some try to cover their faces, others scatter into bylanes, and one man even tried to outrun the drone and vault over a wall.

It was on April 6 that the Kerala Police announced it would use drones to monitor people violating lockdown regulations.

The drones have been fitted with flashing lights and sirens and technology that allows the police to issue instructions over speakers fitted into them. They can also take photographs at a close range, reported The Telegraph. According to Additional Director-General of Police Manoj Abraham, this enables officers to keep an eye on areas that are difficult to access as well as practise social distancing.

Shastri, who called this a welcome break for the cricketers, took to Twitter on March 29 and asked people to stay at home.

"Stay indoors people. Crucial phase this. Only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona (COVID-19). Stay in before the bugger gets you," Shastri wrote on his Twitter handle.







Stay indoors people. Crucial phase this. Only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona (COVID-19). Stay in before the bugger gets you #IndiaFightsCorona #Covid19India 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RmfNzkOu7f — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 29, 2020

The 21-day period of nationwide lockdown is set to come to an end on April 14 with a decision on further action expected soon.