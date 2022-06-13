Kerala Policeman Convinces Woman Trying to Commit Suicide to Not End Her Life

A policeman-turned-councillor in Idukki, Kerala, is winning hearts on the internet. While policemen are seen with a sense of fear and anxiousness, a cop saved a woman’s life who was trying to end her life by politely talking to her and convincing her to not take such drastic steps.

Appointed in the town of Adimali, the cop, who is identified as Sub-inspector Santosh KM, has now become the receiver of immense praises and love. Santosh talked to a 26-year-old tribal girl about taking her own life.

In the video, the policeman is seen sitting on a slippery slope, and at a distance of roughly 50 metres, a girl is seen sitting at the edge of a mountain cliff. The video shows how Santosh, with his carefully chosen and delivered words, managed to call the girl towards him and out of danger.

Santosh is heard saying, “Look…what is the problem? Whatever is the solution, we will do it for you. Come child, come. Sit here and tell me your problem.” As the girl slowly gets up and starts heading towards Santosh, he tells the girl to be careful of the edges and the slippery surfaces. “There are no problems that we do not have a solution for. We will solve it here and then we will leave,” Santosh is heard saying as the girl walks over to him.

Take a look at the video here:

Sharing the clip, the official Facebook page of Kerala Police, in the caption wrote, "Congratulations to Adimali Sub-inspector Santosh for rescuing a young woman who was trying to take her life by jumping off the cliff."

“I kept a distance of five feet from her and spoke to her. I told her that I too have two daughters and promised to find the solution to her issue. Though she was initially reluctant to hear me, she was finally convinced,” said Santosh, in an interview with the New Indian Express.

