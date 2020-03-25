Kerala Shopkeeper's Innovative Social Distancing Technique with Customer Impresses Shashi Tharoor

As Indians embrace the national lockdown to counter the coronavirus pandemic, many across the nation have been coming up with innovative ways to deal with isolation and social distancing, both of which are easier said than done.

In a country where millions depend on buying daily rations for subsistence, social distancing and avoiding contact may not be the most ideal situation. However, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi declaring a 21-day lockdown from Tuesday midnight onward, Indians have tried to come up with several kinds of desi jugaad to practice social distancing while still continuing to live their daily lives.

Take this shop in Kerala, for instance, which is using a makeshift funnel to transfer goods to customers. In an image, shared on Twitter by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the shopkeeper of the store can be seen "handing" his customer goods via a funnel he created using a thick, plastic pipe.

"How to maintain physical distance between shopkeeper & customer while buying essential supplies -- the Kerala way!" Tharoor tweeted.

By using the funnel, the shopkeeper managed to completely avoid any contact between himself and the customer, making it a perfect example of how shopkeepers and customers could alternatively transact without any physical contact.

How to maintain physical distance between shopkeeper & customer while buying essential supplies -- the Kerala way! #COVID19India pic.twitter.com/H1djrcFDSO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 25, 2020

The photo went viral on Twitter with nearly 10,000 likes and retweets.

This is not the only instance of clever social distancing Indians displayed while going about daily chores like grocery shopping which requires people to step out of isolation. On Wednesday, social media was filled with images of Indians across the country standing in neat little chalk circles drawn outside shops to avoid accidental crowding and touching.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases rise above 560 in India on Wednesday.